The South African real estate market is fragmented and includes numerous local and global players. Property price growth has remained steady, including throughout the pandemic, although some subsectors, such as commercial properties, were significantly affected.
Listed property shares fell by more than 45% in 2020, before recovering. In commercial property, rental vacancies increased, and property valuations decreased. Property owners' operating costs are growing, and service delivery of local municipalities continues to deteriorate. Many commentators fear that the Expropriation Bill will lower investor confidence. Rental growth has been slower than the growth in house prices.
Investment in commercial real estate grew for the second consecutive year in 2021 but dropped by approximately 20% in 2022. In 2021, investment in the alternative property market (co-working offices, data centres, retirement homes, self-storage, student housing and cold storage) and hospitality sector (hotels, restaurants, entertainment facilities) increased, mainly at the expense of the industrial and commercial sectors.
Opportunities
Demand for environmentally-friendly and recycled furniture is growing.
High shipping costs favour flatpack furniture. Logistics challenges and higher shipping costs have made it more expensive to import, therefore favouring local manufacturing (nearshoring). Productivity SA's business turnaround and recovery programme is available to struggling companies. The designation of furniture for procurement by state entities. The hybrid work trend is driving demand for lighter, mobile home office furniture, as well as hot desk furniture.
Challenges
Any future global supply chain challenges could increase raw materials costs.
Competition from imports. Declining shipping fees and the falling oil price could make it more affordable to import than previously. Higher inflation has lowered consumer's ability to afford new furniture purchases. Increasing cost of electricity, water, raw materials, transport and labour. Loadshedding. Local logistics challenges make it expensive to transport goods and raw materials. The weak local and global economy will likely reduce sales and exports.
Trends
A shortage of higher-skilled employees. A shortage of local and imported raw materials. Declining investment in capital equipment. Inadequate investment in skills development. Insufficient research and development. Little design improvement or new product development.
Outlook
Uncertainty has caused some investors to hold back, and some international investors are selling as investor sentiment worsens. The Rode Report said the real estate market will be "stuck in low gear for years to come". Remote working will be a significant driver of the property market, likely increasing demand for properties that offer flexible working arrangements and those in areas outside major cities. More property owners and developers are looking for properties that are self-sufficient and sustainable.
Residential properties are likely to continue to perform well. Commercial property may face some challenges, particularly in city centres. Warehouses and logistics centres may perform well due to the growth of ecommerce.
Report Coverage
This report focuses on the real estate industry which comprises commercial, industrial and residential properties, as well as property development, property valuation and bond origination. It includes comprehensive information on values, purchase prices and transfers and rental and vacancy trends, developments and corporate actions of JSE-listed companies, developers and estate agents.
There are profiles of 123 companies including commercial property companies such as Growthpoint, Hyprop, Redefine and Vukile, developers such as Keystone, WBHO and Renprop, leisure resort and hotel developers including Southern Sun and Sun International and residential real estate companies such as Seeff, Rawson and Pam Golding as well as several valuation and bond origination companies.
COMPANY PROFILES - Commercial Property Investment and Management Companies
Accelerate Property Fund Ltd Acsion Ltd AFHCO Holdings (Pty) Ltd Atterbury Management Company (Pty) Ltd Beare Properties (Pty) Ltd Broll Property Group (Pty) Ltd City Lodge Hotels Ltd Delta Property Fund Ltd Dipula Income Fund Ltd Emira Property Fund Ltd Equites Property Fund Ltd Eris Property Group (Pty) Ltd Excellerate Real Estate Services (Pty) Ltd Exemplar REITail Ltd Fairvest Ltd Fieldspace Property Managers (Pty) Ltd Fortress Real Estate Investments Ltd Free State Development Corporation Growthpoint Properties Ltd Hammerson PLC Heriot REIT Ltd Hermans and Roman Property Solutions (Pty) Ltd Hyprop Investments Ltd Industrials REIT Ltd Inframax Holdings (Pty) Ltd Ingenuity Property Investments (Pty) Ltd Investec Property Fund Ltd JHI Retail (Pty) Ltd Legacy Hotels and Resorts (Pty) Ltd Liberty Holdings Ltd Maxprop Holdings (Pty) Ltd Montagu Homes (Pty) Ltd Oasis Crescent Property Fund Oasis Crescent Property Fund Managers Ltd Octodec Investments Ltd Old Mutual Ltd Orion Real Estate Ltd Pareto Ltd Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa Public Investment Corporation SOC Ltd Putprop Ltd Rebosis Property Fund Ltd Redefine Properties Ltd Renprop (Pty) Ltd Resilient REIT Ltd RMG Management Group SA (Pty) Ltd SA Corporate Real Estate Ltd Sable Holdings (Pty) Ltd Sanlam Ltd Sargas (Pty) Ltd Sirius Real Estate Ltd Stor Age Property REIT Ltd Strategic Real Estate Managers (Pty) Ltd Texton Property Fund Ltd Tourvest Holdings (Pty) Ltd Tower Property Fund (Pty) Ltd Tradehold Ltd Trafalgar Property Management (Pty) Ltd Visual International Holdings Ltd Vukile Property Fund Ltd Zenprop Property Holdings (Pty) Ltd
COMPANY PROFILES - Property Developers
Abland Investment Holdings (Pty) Ltd Acsion Ltd AFHCO Holdings (Pty) Ltd Atterbury Management Company (Pty) Ltd Eris Property Group (Pty) Ltd Free State Development Corporation Group Five Ltd Growthpoint Properties Ltd Ingenuity Property Investments (Pty) Ltd Investec Property (Pty) Ltd Keystone Investments (Pty) Ltd Montagu Homes (Pty) Ltd Rabie Property Group (Pty) Ltd Renprop (Pty) Ltd RPP Developments (Pty) Ltd Summercon Holdco (Pty) Ltd Swish Property Group (Pty) Ltd TCI Properties (Pty) Ltd Tongaat Hulett Developments (Pty) Ltd Visual International Holdings Ltd WBHO Construction (Pty) Ltd Westbrook Residential Development (Pty) Ltd Zenprop Property Holdings (Pty) Ltd Zotos Brothers (Pty) Ltd
COMPANY PROFILES - Sustainable Human Settlement (Previously RPD Housing)
Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd Inframax Holdings (Pty) Ltd Nu-Way Housing Developments (Pty) Ltd Power Development Projects (Pty) Ltd Trustgro Developments (Pty) Ltd
COMPANY PROFILES - Development of Leisure Resorts and Hotels
City Lodge Hotels Ltd Kat Leisure (Pty) Ltd Legacy Hotels and Resorts (Pty) Ltd Peermont Global (Pty) Ltd Southern Sun Ltd Sun International Ltd
COMPANY PROFILES - Industrial Development Zones
Atlantis Special Economic Zone Company SOC Ltd Coega Development Corporation (Pty) Ltd East London Industrial Development Zone SOC Ltd Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone Company SOC Ltd
COMPANY PROFILES - Residential Real Estate
AIDA National Franchises (Pty) Ltd Electronic Realty Associates (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd Everybody Wins Real Estate Franchising (Pty) Ltd First Realty Central (Pty) Ltd Firzt Realty (Pty) Ltd Geffen International Realty Franchises (Pty) Ltd Jawitz Properties (Pty) Ltd Just Property Group Holding (Pty) Ltd (The) Leapfrog Property Group (Pty) Ltd My Africa Properties (Pty) Ltd Pam Golding Properties (Pty) Ltd Property Referral Network (Pty) Ltd Rawson Residential Franchises (Pty) Ltd Realty One International Property Group (Pty) Ltd Seeff Property Services (Pty) Ltd Wakefields Real Estate (Pty) Ltd
COMPANY PROFILES - Property Valuations
Appraisal Corporation CC Broll Valuation and Advisory Services (Pty) Ltd Cape Value (Pty) Ltd Corporate Valuations CC DDP Valuers (Pty) Ltd Eris Property Group (Pty) Ltd Magnus Penny Associates CC Mills Fitchet
Rode and Associates (Pty) Ltd S A Appraisers and Valuers CC Spectrum Valuations and Asset Solutions (Pty) Ltd
COMPANY PROFILES - Bond Origination
BetterHome Group Ltd Intelligent Debt Management (Pty) Ltd MultiNET Home Loans (Pty) Ltd Ooba (Pty) Ltd
COMPANY PROFILES - Medical Real Estate
Benchmark Group (Pty) Ltd Gap Infrastructure Corporation (Pty) Ltd Giflo Holdings (Pty) Ltd Growthpoint Healthcare Property Holdings (RF) Ltd Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd Netcare Ltd Orbvest SA (Pty) Ltd Mediclinic Group Ltd
