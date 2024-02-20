(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"Real Estate Activities in South Africa 2023" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The South African real estate market is fragmented and includes numerous local and global players. Property price growth has remained steady, including throughout the pandemic, although some subsectors, such as commercial properties, were significantly affected.

Listed property shares fell by more than 45% in 2020, before recovering. In commercial property, rental vacancies increased, and property valuations decreased. Property owners' operating costs are growing, and service delivery of local municipalities continues to deteriorate. Many commentators fear that the Expropriation Bill will lower investor confidence. Rental growth has been slower than the growth in house prices.

Investment in commercial real estate grew for the second consecutive year in 2021 but dropped by approximately 20% in 2022. In 2021, investment in the alternative property market (co-working offices, data centres, retirement homes, self-storage, student housing and cold storage) and hospitality sector (hotels, restaurants, entertainment facilities) increased, mainly at the expense of the industrial and commercial sectors.

Opportunities

Demand for environmentally-friendly and recycled furniture is growing.

High shipping costs favour flatpack furniture. Logistics challenges and higher shipping costs have made it more expensive to import, therefore favouring local manufacturing (nearshoring). Productivity SA's business turnaround and recovery programme is available to struggling companies. The designation of furniture for procurement by state entities. The hybrid work trend is driving demand for lighter, mobile home office furniture, as well as hot desk furniture.

Challenges

Any future global supply chain challenges could increase raw materials costs.

Competition from imports. Declining shipping fees and the falling oil price could make it more affordable to import than previously. Higher inflation has lowered consumer's ability to afford new furniture purchases. Increasing cost of electricity, water, raw materials, transport and labour. Loadshedding. Local logistics challenges make it expensive to transport goods and raw materials. The weak local and global economy will likely reduce sales and exports.

Trends

A shortage of higher-skilled employees. A shortage of local and imported raw materials. Declining investment in capital equipment. Inadequate investment in skills development. Insufficient research and development. Little design improvement or new product development.

Outlook

Uncertainty has caused some investors to hold back, and some international investors are selling as investor sentiment worsens. The Rode Report said the real estate market will be "stuck in low gear for years to come". Remote working will be a significant driver of the property market, likely increasing demand for properties that offer flexible working arrangements and those in areas outside major cities. More property owners and developers are looking for properties that are self-sufficient and sustainable.

Residential properties are likely to continue to perform well. Commercial property may face some challenges, particularly in city centres. Warehouses and logistics centres may perform well due to the growth of ecommerce.

Report Coverage

This report focuses on the real estate industry which comprises commercial, industrial and residential properties, as well as property development, property valuation and bond origination. It includes comprehensive information on values, purchase prices and transfers and rental and vacancy trends, developments and corporate actions of JSE-listed companies, developers and estate agents.

There are profiles of 123 companies including commercial property companies such as Growthpoint, Hyprop, Redefine and Vukile, developers such as Keystone, WBHO and Renprop, leisure resort and hotel developers including Southern Sun and Sun International and residential real estate companies such as Seeff, Rawson and Pam Golding as well as several valuation and bond origination companies.

COMPANY PROFILES - Commercial Property Investment and Management Companies



Accelerate Property Fund Ltd

Acsion Ltd

AFHCO Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Atterbury Management Company (Pty) Ltd

Beare Properties (Pty) Ltd

Broll Property Group (Pty) Ltd

City Lodge Hotels Ltd

Delta Property Fund Ltd

Dipula Income Fund Ltd

Emira Property Fund Ltd

Equites Property Fund Ltd

Eris Property Group (Pty) Ltd

Excellerate Real Estate Services (Pty) Ltd

Exemplar REITail Ltd

Fairvest Ltd

Fieldspace Property Managers (Pty) Ltd

Fortress Real Estate Investments Ltd

Free State Development Corporation

Growthpoint Properties Ltd

Hammerson PLC

Heriot REIT Ltd

Hermans and Roman Property Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Hyprop Investments Ltd

Industrials REIT Ltd

Inframax Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Ingenuity Property Investments (Pty) Ltd

Investec Property Fund Ltd

JHI Retail (Pty) Ltd

Legacy Hotels and Resorts (Pty) Ltd

Liberty Holdings Ltd

Maxprop Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Montagu Homes (Pty) Ltd

Oasis Crescent Property Fund

Oasis Crescent Property Fund Managers Ltd

Octodec Investments Ltd

Old Mutual Ltd

Orion Real Estate Ltd

Pareto Ltd

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

Public Investment Corporation SOC Ltd

Putprop Ltd

Rebosis Property Fund Ltd

Redefine Properties Ltd

Renprop (Pty) Ltd

Resilient REIT Ltd

RMG Management Group SA (Pty) Ltd

SA Corporate Real Estate Ltd

Sable Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Sanlam Ltd

Sargas (Pty) Ltd

Sirius Real Estate Ltd

Stor Age Property REIT Ltd

Strategic Real Estate Managers (Pty) Ltd

Texton Property Fund Ltd

Tourvest Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Tower Property Fund (Pty) Ltd

Tradehold Ltd

Trafalgar Property Management (Pty) Ltd

Visual International Holdings Ltd

Vukile Property Fund Ltd Zenprop Property Holdings (Pty) Ltd

COMPANY PROFILES - Property Developers



Abland Investment Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Acsion Ltd

AFHCO Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Atterbury Management Company (Pty) Ltd

Eris Property Group (Pty) Ltd

Free State Development Corporation

Group Five Ltd

Growthpoint Properties Ltd

Ingenuity Property Investments (Pty) Ltd

Investec Property (Pty) Ltd

Keystone Investments (Pty) Ltd

Montagu Homes (Pty) Ltd

Rabie Property Group (Pty) Ltd

Renprop (Pty) Ltd

RPP Developments (Pty) Ltd

Summercon Holdco (Pty) Ltd

Swish Property Group (Pty) Ltd

TCI Properties (Pty) Ltd

Tongaat Hulett Developments (Pty) Ltd

Visual International Holdings Ltd

WBHO Construction (Pty) Ltd

Westbrook Residential Development (Pty) Ltd

Zenprop Property Holdings (Pty) Ltd Zotos Brothers (Pty) Ltd

COMPANY PROFILES - Sustainable Human Settlement (Previously RPD Housing)



Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd

Inframax Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Nu-Way Housing Developments (Pty) Ltd

Power Development Projects (Pty) Ltd Trustgro Developments (Pty) Ltd

COMPANY PROFILES - Development of Leisure Resorts and Hotels



City Lodge Hotels Ltd

Kat Leisure (Pty) Ltd

Legacy Hotels and Resorts (Pty) Ltd

Peermont Global (Pty) Ltd

Southern Sun Ltd Sun International Ltd

COMPANY PROFILES - Industrial Development Zones



Atlantis Special Economic Zone Company SOC Ltd

Coega Development Corporation (Pty) Ltd

East London Industrial Development Zone SOC Ltd Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone Company SOC Ltd

COMPANY PROFILES - Residential Real Estate



AIDA National Franchises (Pty) Ltd

Electronic Realty Associates (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Everybody Wins Real Estate Franchising (Pty) Ltd

First Realty Central (Pty) Ltd

Firzt Realty (Pty) Ltd

Geffen International Realty Franchises (Pty) Ltd

Jawitz Properties (Pty) Ltd

Just Property Group Holding (Pty) Ltd (The)

Leapfrog Property Group (Pty) Ltd

My Africa Properties (Pty) Ltd

Pam Golding Properties (Pty) Ltd

Property Referral Network (Pty) Ltd

Rawson Residential Franchises (Pty) Ltd

Realty One International Property Group (Pty) Ltd

Seeff Property Services (Pty) Ltd Wakefields Real Estate (Pty) Ltd

COMPANY PROFILES - Property Valuations



Appraisal Corporation CC

Broll Valuation and Advisory Services (Pty) Ltd

Cape Value (Pty) Ltd

Corporate Valuations CC

DDP Valuers (Pty) Ltd

Eris Property Group (Pty) Ltd

Magnus Penny Associates CC

Mills Fitchet



Rode and Associates (Pty) Ltd

S A Appraisers and Valuers CC Spectrum Valuations and Asset Solutions (Pty) Ltd

COMPANY PROFILES - Bond Origination



BetterHome Group Ltd

Intelligent Debt Management (Pty) Ltd

MultiNET Home Loans (Pty) Ltd Ooba (Pty) Ltd

COMPANY PROFILES - Medical Real Estate



Benchmark Group (Pty) Ltd

Gap Infrastructure Corporation (Pty) Ltd

Giflo Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Growthpoint Healthcare Property Holdings (RF) Ltd

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd

Netcare Ltd

Orbvest SA (Pty) Ltd Mediclinic Group Ltd



For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets