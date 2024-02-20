PM Shmyhal Discusses Kyiv-Tokyo Agreements With Japanese Business Representatives

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed the implementation of agreements between Ukraine and Japan with representatives of Japanese businesses.

According to Ukrinform, the Prime Minister said this in a post on Facebook.

According to Shmyhal, Ukraine and Japan are beginning a new chapter in their relationship. This was demonstrated by the outcomes of the Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction in Tokyo, where 56 documents were signed. Some of these documents are between businesses, as emphasized by the Prime Minister.

Ukraine's ECA,'s NEXI enhance cooperation

"I discussed practical steps to implement these agreements and specific projects with the heads of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Bank of Japan for International Cooperation (JBIC), the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), the chairman of the Keidanren Committee for Economic Reconstruction of Ukraine, and representatives of Japanese business," said Shmyhal.

He also thanked JICA for opening its office in Kyiv.

Ukraine invitesto invest in environmental projects with estimated potential of $28



“We anticipate that JETRO will take the same step in the near future. This will enhance coordination in the implementation of the launched projects and enable us to further develop our cooperation,” added Shmyhal.

As reported by Ukrinform, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Japan should play a leading role in Ukraine's economic recovery and reconstruction.