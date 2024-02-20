(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
"Global Market for Biofuels 2024-2035" report has been added to
ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The biofuels market has grown significantly as nations and companies pursue renewable, low carbon alternatives for replacing petroleum across transportation applications like passenger vehicles, aviation, marine and heavy freight, while serving broader circular economy sustainability aims. Continued growth is forecast driven by supportive government policies, rising adoption of biofuels blends in Asia and Americas markets, innovations in feedstocks and production methods, and increasing cost-competitiveness in light of petroleum volatility and environmental motivations.
The Global Market for Biofuels 2024-2035 provides a comprehensive analysis of the global biofuels market and emerging alternatives through 2035. It benchmarks over 15 industry drivers including energy security, emissions compliance, new revenue opportunities, rural development, landfill diversion and waste monetization, promoting adoption of various solid, liquid and gaseous biofuels derived from diverse biomass, waste, algal and carbon capture technologies. Granular feedstock, process technology and application assessments provide insights for stakeholders to position across the evolving biofuels value chain.
The report analyses over a dozen types of biofuels utilizing distinct feedstocks and production methods suitable for specific applications spanning road transport, aviation, marine, rail, off-road vehicles, power generation and more.
Granular 11-year volume forecasts are provided as well as detailed impact analysis of circular economy transition, feedstock, process innovation, policy, pricing outlooks and competing energy technologies affecting biofuels growth. Types covered include:
Market analysis including key players, end use markets, production processes, costs, production capacities, market demand for biofuels including:
biodiesel renewable diesel bio-jet fuels bio-naphtha biomethanol ethanol biobutanol biogas biosyngas biohydrogen biofuel from plastic waste & used tires biofuels from carbon capture chemical recycling based biofuels electrofuels bio-oils algae-derived biofuels green ammonia refuse-derived biofuels
Report contents include:
Industry Developments 2022-2024: Key mergers, partnerships, funding, policy updates, pricing shifts Biofuels Market Outlook: Definition, role, types - solid, liquid, gaseous; blends, performance relative to petrol/diesel Feedstocks Analysis: Wide range assessed - Energy crops, lignocellulosic waste, algae, municipal waste, forestry residue etc. Production Pathways : - anaerobic digestion, gasification, pyrolysis, Fischer-Tropsch, hydrocracking etc creating variety of biofuels Biodiesel/Renewable Diesel: Leading liquid biofuels currently. Market drivers, regional dynamics, forecast to 2035 Emerging Options: Biojet fuel, biomethanol, bio-oils, biosyngas, electrofuels etc - industry status, challenges, future demand potential Sector Applications: Detailed biofuel use in road transport, aviation, marine, off-road vehicles, power generation - outlook by vertical Regional Market Analysis: Historic and forecasted biofuels demand from 2020-2035 across America, Asia, Europe, ROW Prices Trends: Biofuels pricing benchmarking - current vs projections by type through 2035 - impact on adoption economics Sustainability Metrics: Life cycle emissions, circularity - comparison vs alternatives like solar, wind, EVs, hydrogen Company Profiles: 200 leading biofuels producers and technology providers. Companies profiled include BTG Bioliquids, Byogy Renewables, Caphenia, Enerkem, Electro-Active Technologies Inc., Eni S.p.A., Ensyn, FORGE Hydrocarbons Corporation, Fulcrum Bioenergy, Genecis Bioindustries, Gevo, Haldor Topsoe, Infinium Electrofuels, Kvasir Technologies, Opera Bioscience, Reverion GmbH, Steeper Energy, SunFire GmbH, Vertus Energy, Viridos, Inc. and WasteFuel. Conclusions: Key findings, trends 2025-2035 outlook, commercialization roadmaps, opportunities by biofuel type and geography.
Key Topics Covered:
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 Comparison to fossil fuels
2.2 Role in the circular economy
2.3 Market drivers
2.4 Market challenges
2.5 Liquid biofuels market
3 INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS 2022-2024
4 BIOFUELS
4.1 Overview
4.2 The global biofuels market
4.3 SWOT analysis: Biofuels market
4.4 Comparison of biofuel costs 2023, by type
4.5 Types
4.6 Feedstocks
5 HYDROCARBON BIOFUELS
5.1 Biodiesel
5.2 Renewable diesel
5.3 Bio-aviation fuel (bio-jet fuel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable jet fuel or aviation biofuel)
5.4 Bio-naphtha
6 ALCOHOL FUELS
6.1 Biomethanol
6.2 Ethanol
6.3 Biobutanol
7 BIOMASS-BASED GAS
7.1 Feedstocks
7.2 Biosyngas
7.3 Biohydrogen
7.4 Biochar in biogas production
7.5 Bio-DME
8 CHEMICAL RECYCLING FOR BIOFUELS
8.1 Plastic pyrolysis
8.2 Used tires pyrolysis
8.3 Co-pyrolysis of biomass and plastic wastes
8.4 Gasification
8.5 Hydrothermal cracking
8.6 SWOT analysis
9 ELECTROFUELS (E-FUELS)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Feedstocks
9.3 SWOT analysis
9.4 Production
9.5 Electrolysers
9.6 Prices
9.7 Market challenges
9.8 Companies
10 ALGAE-DERIVED BIOFUELS
10.1 Technology description
10.2 Conversion pathways
10.3 SWOT analysis
10.4 Production
10.5 Market challenges
10.6 Prices
10.7 Producers
11 GREEN AMMONIA
11.1 Production
11.2 Green ammonia synthesis methods
11.3 SWOT analysis
11.4 Blue ammonia
11.5 Markets and applications
11.6 Prices
11.7 Estimated market demand
11.8 Companies and projects
12 BIOFUELS FROM CARBON CAPTURE
12.1 Overview
12.2 CO2 capture from point sources
12.3 Production routes
12.4 SWOT analysis
12.5 Direct air capture (DAC)
12.6 Carbon utilization for biofuels
13 BIO-OILS (PYROLYSIS OIL)
13.1 Description
13.2 Production
13.3 SWOT analysis
13.4 Applications
13.5 Bio-oil producers
13.6 Prices
14 REFUSE-DERIVED FUELS (RDF)
14.1 Overview
14.2 Production
14.3 Markets
15 COMPANY PROFILES
Aduro Clean Technologies, Inc. Aemetis, Inc. Agilyx Air Company Agra Energy Aircela Inc Algenol Alpha Biofuels (Singapore) Pte Ltd Andritz AG APChemi Pvt. Ltd. Apeiron Bioenergy Aperam BioEnergia Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) Arcadia eFuels ASB Biodiesel Limited Atmonia Avantium B.V. BASF BBCA Biochemical & GALACTIC Lactic Acid Co., Ltd. BDI-BioEnergy International GmbH BEE Biofuel Benefuel Inc. Bio2Oil ApS Bio-Oils BIOD Energy Biofy Biofine Technology, LLC BiogasClean A/S Biojet AS Bloom Biorenewables SA BlueAlp Technology Blue BioFuels, Inc. Braven Environmental, LLC Brightmark Energy bse Methanol GmbH BTG Bioliquids B.V. Byogy Renewables, Inc. C1 Green Chemicals AG Caphenia GmbH Carbonade Carbon Collect Limited Carbon Engineering Ltd. Carbon Infinity Limited Carbon Recycling International Carbon Sink LLC Carbyon BV Cargill Cassandra Oil AB Casterra Ag Ltd. Celtic Renewables Ltd. CERT Systems, Inc. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Chitose Bio Evolution Pte Ltd. Circla Nordic Climeworks CNF Biofuel AS Cool Planet Energy Systems Corsair Group International Coval Energy B.V. Crimson Renewable Energy LLC C-Zero Inc. D-CRBN Diamond Green Diesel LLC Dimensional Energy Royal DSM N.V Dioxide Materials Dioxycle Domsjo Fabriker AB DuPont EcoCeres, Inc. Eco Environmental Eco Fuel Technology, Inc Electro-Active Technologies Inc. Emerging Fuels Technology (EFT) Encina Development Group, LLC Enerkem, Inc. Eneus Energy Enexor BioEnergy Eni Sustainable Mobility Ensyn Corporation Euglena Co., Ltd. EnviTec Biogas AG Firefly Green Fuels Forge Hydrocarbons Corporation FuelPositive Corp. Fuenix Ecogy Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. GenCell Energy Genecis Bioindustries, Inc. Gevo, Inc GIDARA Energy B.V. Graforce Hydro GmbH Granbio Technologies Green COP Pte Ltd Green Earth Institute Green Fuel Hago Energetics Haldor Topsoe A/S Handerek Technologies Hero BX Honeywell Hyundai Oilbank Oy Hydrocell Ltd. Hy2Gen AG HYCO1, Inc. HydGene Renewables Ineratec GmbH Infinitree LLC Infinium Electrofuels Innoltek Jilin COFCO Biomaterial Corporation Jupiter Ionics Pty Ltd Kaidi Kanteleen Voima Khepra Klean Industries Krajete GmbH Kvasir Technologies LanzaJet, Inc. Lanzatech Lectrolyst LLC Licella Liquid Wind AB Lummus Technology LLC LXP Group GmbH Manta Biofuel, LLC Mash Energy ApS Mercurius Biorefining Inc MOFWORX Mote, Inc. NeoZeo AB Neste New Hope Energy NewEnergyBlue LLC Nexus Fuels, LLC Nordic ElectroFuel Nordsol Norsk e-Fuel AS Nova Pangaea Technologies (UK) Ltd. Novozymes A/S Obeo Biogas Oberon Fuels Inc. Obrist Group O.C.O Opus 12, Inc. ORLEN Poludnie OxEon Energy, LLC Phillips 66 Phoenix BioPower Photanol B.V. Phycobloom Phytonix Corporation Plastic2Oil, Inc. Plastogaz SA Polycycl Praj Industries Ltd. Preem AB Prometheus Fuels, Inc. Proton Power, Inc. Provectus Algae Pure Lignin Environmental Technology Pyrochar Qairos Energies Quadrise PLC QuantaFuel ASA RenFuel Renmatix Renovare Fuels Repsol Resilient Energi Resynergi, Inc. Reverion GmbH RISE Research Institutes of Sweden AB SABIC Sainc Energy Limited SBI BioEnergy Inc. Sea6 Energy Sekab E-Technology AB Shell Silva Green Fuel SkyNRG Skytree BV St1 Oy Steeper Energy Aps Stiesdal Sumitomo SunCoal Industries GmbH Sundrop Fuels, Inc. Sunho Biodiesel Corporation Sunfire GmbH Synhelion Synkero Syzygy Plasmonics, Inc. Swedish Biofuels AB Takachar TotalEnergies Tree Energy Solutions (TES-H2) Twelve Uflex UPM Biofuels Velocys VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG Vertimass LLC Vertoro Versalis SpA Vertus Energy Ltd. Virent Inc. Viridos, Inc. WasteFuel XFuel Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo:
SOURCE Research and Markets
MENAFN20022024003732001241ID1107877398
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.