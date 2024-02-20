ARROW FUNDS ANNOUNCES MOVE FROM NYSE ARCA, INC. TO NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ARROW FUNDS ANNOUNCES MOVE FROM NYSE ARCA, INC. TO NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGEArrow Investment Advisors announced today that the Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSE ARCA: GYLD) will move its primary listing to the New York Stock Exchange. After carefully considering multiple factors, the Board, at the recommendation of the Fund's investment advisor, concluded that it is in the Fund's and its shareholders' best interest to move the listing to the New York Stock Exchange.The Fund will officially begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange at the market open on February 26, 2024.The change in listing will not affect Fund shareholders.GYLD seeks to offer investors a systematic process to find global income . There's more to our process than simply buying the highest-yielding securities. GYLD is diversified across asset classes and geographies, which seek to deliver more consistent above-market yield. GYLD provides market exposure across five asset classes (Global Corporate Debt, Global Sovereign Debt, Global Real Estate, Global Energy, and Global Equities). Each asset class seeks the highest-yielding global securities with 30 holdings in each basket (150 total holdings). GYLD follows a strict screening process with quarterly rebalancing (dual-equal weighting process at and within the asset classes).About Arrow: Arrow Funds, including the exchange-traded product line ArrowShares, is a company that offers targeted portfolio solutions for ever-changing markets. We focus on creating value for our shareholders by offering investment strategies to enhance returns and mitigate risk. To learn more, visit .Before investing, please read the prospectus and shareholder reports to learn about the investment strategy and potential risks. Investing involves risks, including the potential for loss of principal. An investor should carefully consider the fund's investment objective, charges, expenses, and risks before investing. The funds may not be suitable for all investors. This and other information about the fund is contained in the fund's prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 1-877-277-6933.The Arrow Funds are distributed by Archer Distributors, LLC and managed by Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC. Archer Distributors, LLC and Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC are affiliated entities. 0017-AD-02202024

