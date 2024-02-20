(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"Global Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Platform (Mobiles/Tablets, Desktop), User Type (Students, Corporates, Others), By Age Group, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market is expected to grow in the forecast period and register a market value of USD 6.39 Billion in 2029 at a

CAGR of 12.42% during the forecast period. Global Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market attained a market value of USD 2.9 Billion in 2022.

The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea). Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast.

The research report also assesses growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.

The global hostel market recovering strongly, driven by tailwinds to both supply and demand coupled with improving confidence in post-Covid recovery and resumed growth trajectory. Additionally, various companies focusing on young millennial/Gen Z travellers, and a rise in solo travellers looking for shared experiences with young travellers spending twice as much as the average international tourist throughout their entire trip, and travelling twice as often per year according to a trend report, has been anticipated to bolster the market growth.

Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) market is propelled by the ever-increasing young population across the globe, burgeoning demand for sustainable hostels, clubbed with escalating urge to travel among youth and ever changing accommodation preferences will spur the market growth in future.

Scope of the Report



The report analyses the Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market by Value (USD Million).

The report presents the analysis of the Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The report analyses the Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market by Platform (Mobiles/Tablets, Desktop).

The report analyses the Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market by User Type (Students, Corporate, and Others).

The report analyses the Hostel Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market by Age Group (15-25, 26-35, 36-45, and Above 45 years).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by services, by mode of operation & by end users.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report. The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.



Strategic Recommendations



Invest in Eco-friendly, sustainable hostel stays Focus on offering unique stay experience to travellers

Competitive Landscape



Competitive Positioning Prominent Companies Market Share

Company Profiles



HostelWorld Group PLC

hostelz

Zostel

The Hosteller

A&O Hostels

Safestay

HostelGeeks

Selina Hospitality

Hostelling International (HI) Generator Hostels

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets