Techcyte's Chief Technology Officer, Shane Swenson, Recognized On AI Utah 100 Honoree List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OREM, UTAH, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Techcyte , a leading innovator in digital pathology, is proud to announce that its Chief Technology Officer, Shane Swenson, has been included in the AI Utah 100 Honoree List . This recognition is a testament to Shane's outstanding contributions to the field of artificial intelligence and his leadership role in driving Techcyte's mission to transform how pathology is practiced around the world.Founded in 2013, Techcyte has been leading the automation of laboratory testing through its unified pathology platform that digitizes laboratory workflows and integrates cutting-edge AI tools to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of diagnostic tests. Techcyte's mission is to positively impact the health of humans, animals, and the environment through the application of AI.Shane Swenson, a 25-year veteran of the software industry, has played a pivotal role as the CTO of Techcyte for the past five years. His extensive experience in software development and operations, leadership, and team building spans multiple industries, making him a valuable asset to the company. Swenson holds Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Computer Science from MIT and is passionate about using high-leverage technologies to solve complex problems and make a positive difference in the world."We are thrilled to see Shane receive this well-deserved recognition! His leadership and expertise have been instrumental in building a world-class, AI-based SAAS platform that serves patients and pets around the world," said Ben Cahoon, CEO of Techcyte.AI Utah is an initiative aimed at fostering collaboration and nurturing the growth of AI companies within Utah. The honoree list recognizes leaders like Shane Swenson who are making significant contributions to the field.###About TechcyteFounded in 2013, Techcyte is transforming the practice of pathology with a unified pathology platform that digitizes lab workflows and offers AI tools that improve the efficiency and accuracy of diagnostic testing.Our mission is to positively impact the health of humans, animals, and the environment through the use of artificial intelligence.We do that by partnering with best-in-class labs, whole slide scanner manufacturers, AI vendors, diagnostic companies, hardware manufacturers, and solution providers. Together, we aim to deliver a unified clinical and anatomic pathology platform to labs and clinics around the world.Visit techcyte for more information.Techcyte's clinical pathology platform is for Research Use Only in the United States.

Troy Bankhead

Techcyte

+1 435-210-6200

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn