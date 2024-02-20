Northwall Consulting Launched It's Freelance Network In Dallas, Texas: Connecting Businesses With Freelancers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Swede with a dream moved to Dallas to connect businesses with freelancers. Read more about his plans and the vision here.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alexander moved halfway across the world because he had a big idea. From Sweden to Dallas, he's here on a mission to help businesses find talented freelancers and to help freelancers land their next project. Northwall Consulting isn't just about making connections between businesses and freelancers; it's about creating success stories.With a background in data-driven business development and consulting, Alexander has firsthand knowledge of the challenges businesses and freelancers face. His solution is Northwall Consulting, a network designed to help freelancers and consultants find work and be the place where companies can find the expertise they need to succeed. The idea is simple: when a business is looking for help with a project like website design, marketing campaign, data insights, or business advice, they can contact Northwall Consulting.We know all Businesses are UniqueAlexander believes that finding the right talent should be straightforward and stress-free. Alexander said, "Every business has its unique needs, and we are here to help businesses find experts that fit their needs and that will fit their company's culture. Finding the right expert can transform a project's outcome".More than Finding Work, it's about Building a CommunityOur goal is to help freelancers and consultants from all industries find work; we hope to build a community of professionals committed to continuous learning and development. Northwall Consulting offers a free-to-join network . "We are building a network in the hopes of helping freelancers land their next project; we know there are a lot of skilled professionals out there who are experts in their fields but may not be the best at selling these skills; that is where we hope to help them out."Become Part of Our NetworkAlexander invites freelancers and consultants to join Northwall Consulting. To learn about Northwall Consulting and its network, visit .About Northwall ConsultingFounded in 2023 by Alexander Nordvall, Northwall Consulting aims to bridge the gap between businesses seeking talent and freelancers seeking their next opportunity. By building a community of support, learning, and mutual success, Northwall Consulting is excited to make the professional journey less stressful and more rewarding for everyone involved.

