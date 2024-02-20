Zelensky To Convene Servant Of People Faction Meeting For First Time Since Full-Scale War Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On February 21, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with representatives of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction.

A source in the faction told Ukrinform.

The agency's source said that the President of Ukraine will meet with MPs from the Servant of the People party ahead of the second anniversary of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war.

This will be the first meeting between the head of the Ukrainian state and members of the faction since February 24, 2022.

As reported, the Russian Federation began its invasion of Ukraine in 2014. At that time, the aggressor managed to seize Crimea, as well as parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, including regional centers. On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a new stage of the war against the Ukrainian state - a full-scale invasion.

Photo: President's Office