Orlando Credit Union Charitable Foundation Offers 'Grace Chewing Scholarship' For Students

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / The Orlando Credit Union Charitable Foundation is sponsoring five $1,000 scholarships through its' Grace Chewning Scholarship fund this 2024. Applications are being received through March 12th and will be announced at the Orlando Credit Union annual meeting on April 18th, 2024 . Orlando Credit Union Charitable Foundation 'Grace Chewing Scholarship' 2024
Funded applicants are required to:
Be between the ages of 17-25 Be a member of the Orlando Credit Union Submit a copy of the most current high school, college, or university transcripts. Official transcripts are printed on official transcript paper, sealed, dated, with a registrar's signature Submission of an essay explaining why an individual should be selected as a scholarship recipient. Tell us your story, past and current accomplishments, along with your future aspirations -as it relates to one or more of Orlando Credit Union Foundation's five pillars.
To gain an understanding of the five pillars and additional criteria visit orlandocreditunion/charitable-foundation today.
