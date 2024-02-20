Orlando Credit Union Charitable Foundation Offers 'Grace Chewing Scholarship' For Students

( MENAFN - ACCESSWIRE) ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / The Orlando Credit Union Charitable Foundation is sponsoring five $1,000 scholarships through its' Grace Chewning Scholarship fund this 2024. Applications are being received through March 12th and will be announced at the Orlando Credit Union annual meeting on April 18th, 2024 .

