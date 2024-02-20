Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 29,195 Amid Israeli Ongoing Attacks

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Feb 21 (NNN-WAFA) – The Gaza-based Health Ministry said yesterday that, the death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 29,195, with 69,170 others wounded as the Israeli attacks continue.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 103 Palestinians and wounded 142 others, in the Strip, the ministry said in a press statement.

It noted that some victims remain under the rubble, amid heavy bombardment and a lack of civil defence and ambulance crews.

Meanwhile, Israeli media outlets said that, the Israeli armed forces are continuing their operations in the north, centre and south of the Gaza Strip against Hamas.

The Israeli army announced the death of a 22-year-old regime soldier, as a result of his wounds in the Gaza battles, raising the death toll of Israeli soldiers killed in the ground operation to 236.

In addition, the Israeli army revealed on Monday, a video of Israeli detainees alive in the first days of their detention in the Gaza Strip.– NNN-WAFA