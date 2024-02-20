CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Herbal Dispatch Inc. (HERB)

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 73,627,909 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on February 21, 2024. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Herbal Dispatch Inc. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 73 627 909 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 21 février 2024. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de ré-saisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.