CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Herbal Dispatch Inc. (HERB)


2/20/2024 7:11:26 PM

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 20 février/February 2024) - Herbal Dispatch Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 73,627,909 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on February 21, 2024. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Herbal Dispatch Inc. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 73 627 909 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 21 février 2024. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de ré-saisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée : Le 22 février/February 2024
Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement : Le 23 février/February 2024
Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue : Le 23 février/February 2024
Symbol/Symbole : HERB
NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP : 42704B 20 5
NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN : CA 42704B 20 5 7
Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 42704B106/CA42704B1067

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: ... .

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: ... .

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

