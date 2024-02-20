Zcrave Presents UNI.FORM OF ART Fall/ Winter 2024 Collection At New York Fashion Week

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2024) - Hila Shtork Zigdon, founder and CEO of Zcrave showcased her new collection during New York Fashion Week at the Zcrave Flagship store.







Image 1: ZCrave Fall/Winter 2024 Uni of Art.

The new Zcrave Fall 2024 collection was a stunning display of bold colors, exquisite leather designs, and luxurious furs. Each garment exuded a sense of luxury and sophistication, with rich textures and vibrant hues that captivated the eye.







Image 2: ZCrave Fall/Winter 2024 Uni of Art.

Image 3: ZCrave Fall/Winter 2024 Uni of Art.

Z Crave showcased the new bold, edgy, yet feminine collection with a captivating runway presentation. Many of Z Crave's pieces are inspired by art, with intricate patterns and vibrant colors reminiscent of abstract paintings. The designer's attention to detail and unique artistic vision shone through in each garment, creating a truly distinctive collection.







Image 4: ZCrave Fall/Winter 2024 Uni of Art.

Hila Shtork Zigdon

Hila was born and raised in Israel and has always been passionate about design and art. She created ZCrave in 2017, as an online retailer for the bold contemporary woman and now boasts two brick-and-mortar locations in New York City. One in the upscale Upper East Side neighborhood, and one in the downtown fashion district of SoHo.

Zcrave focuses on the latest fashion styles, offering discerning customers a wide range of new products. Zcrave aims to provide high-quality, trendy clothing and accessories with dedicated service to customers worldwide.







Image 5: ZCrave Fall/Winter 2024 Uni of Art.

