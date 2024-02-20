Sabah Al-Ahmad Center Honors Talented Youths

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (SACGC) honored on Tuesday, three winners of (Journey in Kuwait...Land Marks and Monuments) competition that witnessed 100 participants around the age of 7 to 10yrs.

Head of (SACGC) Nada Al-Daihani told KUNA "20 young participants honored in the specialized competition in Robotic Field that lasted for 10 days."

Al-Daihani noted that the competition concluded in Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Centre with combined two activities (technological) related to robots and another (cultural) in conjunction with the State of Kuwait's celebrations of the 63rd National Day and the 33rd Liberation Day, by designing a map of the State of Kuwait. (end)

