Egypt Expresses Sorrow Over Failure To Issue Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- Egypt voiced Tuesday its deep regret and rejection over the repeated failure of the UN Security Council to issue a resolution calling for an "immediate" ceasefire in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Earlier, the US used its veto power for the third time against the resolution presented by Algeria on behalf of the Arab Group as thirteen votes supported the resolution, while the United Kingdom abstained.

Obstructing a resolution calling for a ceasefire in an armed conflict claimed the lives of over 29,000 civilians, most of them are children and women, is a "shameful" precedent in the Council's history of handling of armed conflicts and wars, Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

This failure carries a moral and humanitarian responsibility toward the continued casualties among Palestinian civilians and their ongoing suffering under Israeli shelling, it stated.

In addition, Egypt strongly deplored the selectivity and double standards shown by the international community in dealing with wars and armed conflicts in different parts, according to the statement.

This raises doubts on the credibility of international system's rules and mechanisms, mainly the Council is required to prevent and settle conflicts, and put an end to wars, it pointed out.

Egypt stressed that it would continue calling for an immediate ceasefire as the optimal means to stop the bloodshed of Palestinian civilians, it stated.

Egypt further noted that it would do its best to allow sustainably the flow of humanitarian aid into the whole Strip, rejecting any measures aiming to push to the displacement of Palestinians and any Israeli military operations in Rafah City, it affirmed. (end)

