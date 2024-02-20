Arab Parliament Deeply Regrets US Veto Over UN Draft On Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament expressed on Tuesday its deep regret over the veto by the US of a UN draft resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza Strip and its surroundings, which Algeria submitted to the Security Council on behalf of the Arab countries.

In a statement, the Parliament warned on the danger of keeping the situation, as it is, which heads towards further escalation in front of the international community, and succumbing to the Israeli entity war machine.

The statement added that what is happening within the corridors of the Security Council confirms that "we are facing a system that is unable to control international security and stability," calling for the necessity of "reforming this system so that it can carry out the role assigned to it, which is to spread peace and security without double standards."

The Parliament stressed, "the continuation of brutal massacres in the Gaza Strip is a disgrace to humanity, calling on the international community to assume its responsibilities and to put an end to Palestinian carnage."

Earlier, the United States used its veto in the UN Security Council against a draft resolution submitted by Algeria calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for humanitarian reasons. (end)

