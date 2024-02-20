Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- A joint statement released after talks between His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani put much emphasis on the "historic bond" shared between the two Gulf Arab neighbors.

KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Human Rights Department have scheduled a training session for members of the Permanent National Committee on the Implementation of the National Strategy to prevent human trafficking and migrants smuggling on February 20 and 21.

CAIRO -- Kuwait's Information Minister Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi underlined his country's broad support for the Palestinians, saying that such backing would remain firm and unwavering.

NEW YORK -- The United States vetoed a draft resolution presented to the UN Security Council on an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for humanitarian reasons.

CAIRO -- Senior politicians from the Arab region and beyond agreed on the urgency of scaling up the efforts to promote the culture of peace and put an end to the conflicts in the Middle East particularly in the occupied Palestinian territories.

CAIRO -- The Arab Parliament expressed its deep regret over the veto by the US of a UN draft resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza Strip and its surroundings, which Algeria submitted to the Security Council on behalf of the Arab countries. (end) mb