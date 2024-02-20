(MENAFN- Baystreet) Bitfarms, Celestica, Definity at 52-Week Highs on News

Aurora, Blockchaink2, Loblaw at 52-Week Highs on News Aurora Cannabis Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.69 Tuesday. Aurora announced today that Simona King , a former executive of Bristol Myers-Squibb, a leading multinational pharmaceutical company, has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective February 21.Blockchaink2 Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 38 cents Tuesday. Blockchain2 announced an investment in Enverxergy Inc., commonly referred to as "RealBlocks", a modern investment platform bundling all front, and back-office capabilities needed by Asset Managers and Intermediaries to provide automated, efficient, and low cost global access to Alternative Investments. The Company will acquire a majority interest in RealBlocks.Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $139.42 Tuesday. Loblaw says it expects to invest more than $2 billion into the Canadian economy in 2024. This record investment reflects Loblaw's commitment to enhancing its store network, creating job opportunities, and improving accessibility to affordable food and healthcare services for communities across the country.OneSoft Solutions Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 90 cents Tuesday. OneSoft provided an outlook for fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. OneSoft's preliminary Fiscal 2023 revenue increased 51% year-over-year to $10.4 million, essentially in line with previous guidance of $10.1 million. OneSoft's preliminary Fiscal 2023 Adjusted EBITDA improved from a loss of $2.0 million to a loss of $85,000 year-over-year, essentially in line with previous guidance of a loss of $28,000.Sun Life Financial Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $73.30 Tuesday. Sun Life U.S. has been named one of America's Best Large Employers 2024 by Forbes , building on previous Forbes recognitions including Best Employers for Diversity and America's Best Dental Insurers. The recognition results from extensive market research and surveyed employees around the country. Sun Life is committed to setting standards as a top workplace , promoting a flexible culture, hybrid work model, and new, state-of-the-art offices that support both wellness and productivity.Vitalhub Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.73 Tuesday. VitalHub and its subsidiary, VitalHub UK announce the expansion of its digital healthcare portfolio into the Middle East, via a new strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), an Abu Dhabi-based premier digital healthcare solutions organization and a strategic catalyst for advancing healthcare in Abu Dhabi and beyond.Valeura Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.06 Tuesday. Valeura announces the results of its third-party independent reserves and resources assessment for its Thailand assets. Highlights: Reserves increased across all fields - 29.9 MMbbl 1P, 37.9 MMbbl 2P and 46.5 MMbbl 3. 1P and 2P Reserves Replacement more than double the volume of oil produced in 2023 - 219% 2P net present value before tax of US$616 million and US$429 million after tax.Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $84.85 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Bird Construction Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.72 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Bitfarms Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.57 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Blackline Safety Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.43 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Condor Energies Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.39 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.28 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Definity Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $43.74 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Dollarama Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $104.20 Tuesday. No news stories available today.abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.73 Tuesday. No news stories available today.FRNT Financial Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 58 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Great Eagle Gold Corp (C) hit a new 52-week high of 52 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Hydro One Limited (T.H) hit a new 52-week high of $40.50 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Intact Financial Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $228.28 Tuesday. No news stories available today.kneat inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.75 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Brompton Lifeco Split Corp. Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.08 Tuesday. No news stories available today.MDA Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.92 Tuesday. No news stories available today.NurExone Biologic Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.08 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Osino Resources Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.74 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Premier Health of America Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 60 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Pinetree Capital Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.74 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Propel Holdings Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $17.40 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Rusoro Mining Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.27 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Secure Energy Services Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.65 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Silverstock Metals Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 30 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Waste Connections Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $226.51 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Wajax Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $32.56 Tuesday. No news stories available today.WSP Global Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $208.41 Friday. No news stories available today.

