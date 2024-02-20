Telecom Rally Signals Broader China Tech Shares Surge

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's telecom stocks, a proxy for the value of industrial automation, turned in the best performance in China's CSI 300 Index of mainland large-cap stocks during February. The telecom subindex of the CSI 300 rose by nearly 20% as of Feb. 20 from its January 17 low.

Although the telecom index has gained about 20% since January 2019, the recovery looks like a dead cat bounce on the chart. Closer analysis, though, indicates that the telecom rally just before and after the Lunar New Year holiday is significant.

Telecom companies in the West are a consumer business. In China, they provide key infrastructure for industrial automation, in the form of dedicated broadband networks for industry, mining and logistics. 5G networks offer high data capacity as well as low latency (very rapid response to signals), and support a wide range of artificial intelligence applications.