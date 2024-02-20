(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Generation of Electricity in South Africa 2024" report has been added to

South Africa's electricity crisis intensified in 2023 due to extensive breakdowns at the debt-laden Eskom's aging power stations. This comes at a time when the renewable energy independent power procurement programme has slowed considerably. Recent regulatory changes have unlocked new avenues of private and municipal investment in electricity generation.

Eskom's unbundling into separate generation, transmission, and distribution companies, was targeted to be complete by the middle of 2024. Eskom planned to reduce loadshedding in 2024 with the return of large amounts of capacity to operation after long periods of maintenance. The electricity grid is at capacity with limited opportunity to receive new supply.

Key Opportunities



Electricity trading providing remote markets for independent power producers.

Private supply of distributed electricity generation capacity for large companies. Solar panel prices have dropped considerably, making embedded solutions more affordable.

Challenges



Continued theft and corruption at Eskom.

Eskom's continued poor financial and operational performance.

Installing sufficient renewable energy and gas generation supply to reduce dependence on coal. The national grid is at capacity.

Trends

Eskom's poor financial and operational performance continues. Eskom's municipal debt continues to be very high. Loadshedding continues to escalate. Regulatory moves to separate Eskom into three companies and to introduce competition in electricity generation gained pace in 2023.

Renewable energy companies have taken advantage of new commercial and industrial self-generation projects. Small-scale embedded solar generation, predominantly residential, rapidly increased in 2023. The contribution of coal-sourced electricity to total generation has been declining. The introduction of new utility-scale independent renewable energy power supply to Eskom is being constrained by the lack of capacity on the national grid.

Outlook

The electricity crisis has caused significant losses to the economy. Private renewable energy generation companies face challenges as the grid is at full capacity. The outlook for the electricity generation industry is poor. Government anticipates the supply deficit to last until 2027. There could be some relief from the removal of regulatory hurdles to private sector participation and direct municipal procurement of electricity. Embedded rooftop solar generation and self-generation investment continue to grow.

The unbundling of Eskom will enable the private sector to supply utility-scale electricity. Treasury has implemented a plan to relieve Eskom debt, and Eskom has implemented a plan to tackle municipal debt.

Report Coverage

This report on the generation of electricity in South Africa provides comprehensive information on Eskom and independent power producers, energy sources including renewables, and changes to the energy mix, the new draft Integrated Resource Plan, the Eskom crisis, smallscale generation, notable players and regulatory developments.

It also covers influencing factors such as input costs, and the changing competitive landscape. There are profiles of 31 companies including Eskom, the Avon and Dedisa peaking power plants, emergency energy provider Karpowership and renewable companies such as Mulilo Energy, EDF, ACWA Power, Oya Energy, African Rainbow and Energy Projects, Sola Group, Globaleq, Enel Green Powe, Scatec, Cennergi, Seriti Green and Pele Green Energy.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Unforeseen Events

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.6. Government Support

6.7. Input Costs

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



COMPANY PROFILES



Acciona Energy South Africa (Pty) Ltd

ACWA Power Solafrica Bokpoort CSP Power Plant (RF) (Pty) Ltd

African Rainbow Energy and Power (Pty) Ltd

Associated Energy Services (Pty) Ltd

Avon Peaking Power (RF) (Pty) Ltd

BioTherm Energy (Pty) Ltd

Building Energy Uganda Ltd

Cennergi (Pty) Ltd

Cennergi Services (Pty) Ltd

Consolidated Building Materials (Pty) Ltd

Coria (PKF) Investments 28 (RF) (Pty) Ltd

Coxabengoa Services South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Dedisa Peaking Power (RF) (Pty) Ltd

EDF Renewables (Pty) Ltd

Ejuva One Solar Energy (Pty) Ltd

Ejuva Two Solar Energy (Pty) Ltd

Enel Green Power RSA (Pty) Ltd

Enel Green Power Zambia Ltd

Engie Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd

Globeleq South Africa Management Services (Pty) Ltd

Hopefield Wind Farm Local Community Company NPC

Karpowership SA (Pty) Ltd

Karpowership SA Coega (RF) (Pty) Ltd

Karpowership SA Fuel Services Company (Pty) Ltd

Karpowership SA Operation and Maintenance Company (Pty) Ltd

Karpowership SA Richards Bay (RF) (Pty) Ltd

Karpowership SA Saldanha (RF) (Pty) Ltd

Knowledge Pele (Pty) Ltd

Lekela Power Intermediate Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Mainstream South Africa Renewable Power (Pty) Ltd

Mulilo Energy Holdings (Pty) Ltd

National Energy Regulator of South Africa

National Transmission Company South Africa SOC Ltd

Pele Energy Group (RF) (Pty) Ltd

Pele Natural Energy (RF) (Pty) Ltd

Rainmaker Energy Holdings UK Ltd

RCSA Energy (Pty) Ltd

Reatile Group (Pty) Ltd

Reatile Industrial (Pty) Ltd

Reatile Technologies (Pty) Ltd

Reatile Treasury (RF) (Pty) Ltd

Red Rocket South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Rubis Asphalt South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Scatec Africa (Pty) Ltd

SEF SOC Ltd

Seriti Green Developments South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Sola Group (Pty) Ltd

Solar Capital (Pty) Ltd

Tuwin 411 Logistics (Pty) Ltd Tuwin Energy Solutions (Pty) Ltd



