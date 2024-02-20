Amazon Set To Join Dow Jones Industrial Average Uber To Join Dow Jones Transportation Average

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, February 26:

Amazon Inc. (NASD:AMZN) will replace Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASD:WBA) in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Reflecting the evolving nature of the American economy, this change will increase consumer retail exposure as well as other business areas in the DJIA. The index change was prompted by DJIA constituent Walmart Inc.'s (NYSE:WMT ) decision to split its stock 3:1, which will reduce Walmart's index weight due to the price weighted construction of the index. Walmart will remain in the DJIA.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER ) will replace JetBlue Airways Corp. (NASD:JBLU) in the Dow Jones Transportation Average. This change will help the index gain exposure to the ride sharing industry. The index change was prompted by JetBlue's low weight in the index of less than one-half of one percentage point caused by its low share price. The Dow Jones Transportation Average is a price weighted index, and thus very low-priced stocks have an immaterial impact on the index. The divisors used to calculate the indices from the components' prices on their respective home exchanges will be changed prior to the opening on February 26, 2024. This procedure prevents any distortion in the indices' reflection of the portion of the U.S. stock market it is designed to measure. The new divisors can be found in the end-of-day index level files (*.SDL) via the S&P Dow Jones Indices FTP (EDX) site beginning on Friday, February 23, 2024. Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index

Name



Action Company Name Ticker GICS (Global Industry

Classification

Standard) Industry February 26, 2024 DJIA Addition Amazon AMZN Broadline Retail

DJIA Deletion Walgreens Boots

Alliance WBA Consumer Staples

Distribution & Retail

DJTA Addition Uber Technologies UBER Ground Transportation

DJTA Deletion JetBlue Airways JBLU Passenger Airlines

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit

