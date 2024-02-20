SQ GROUP DIVES INTO ITS SEVENTH YEAR OF MANUFACTURING NEW ENERGY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

After founding its New Energy Technology subsidiary in 2017, SQ Group celebrates its seven year anniversary of manufacturing long-life batteries

- Daniel ChenLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With a long history of working toward more sustainable and eco-friendly development and manufacturing processes and products, SQ Group launched the SQ New Energy Technology Co., Ltd in 2017, a company solely dedicated to manufacturing long-life batteries and related products.Their lithium titanate batteries feature a pioneering design that has already gained recognition for safety, high performance, long cycle life, and resistance to high and low temperatures, making them a truly enduring, multipurpose battery.Their innovative supercapacitor, meanwhile, is innovatively designed to improve performance by 30% while reducing cost 30%, with a newly-developed dry process featuring a dry electrode that boasts twice the service life of a wet electrode.In the short 7 years since its launch, the company has already established clients throughout China, the United States, and Europe. They hold 17 patents, including 9 for pioneering technology, and their batteries have received - among others - the following certifications:- TUV TATF 16949- UL- CB- CE- UN38.3- RoHS- REACHTheir products have been embraced by a wide range of industries, and are used to power everything from household items to heavy machinery, and are even used in rail transit.“We're very proud of the performance of our batteries, as producing long-life batteries is an important step in reducing waste and taking better care of our environment,” said Daniel Chen, VP of operations at SQ-USA.“The longer a battery lasts, the less waste is generated, so that was really the mindset we had in our approach to manufacturing, rather than the 'planned obsolescence' approach that so many other companies have.”Known for being focused on environmentally conscious approaches to manufacturing low-carbon products, SQ Group is proud to now be a part of the new energy arena, where they hope to continue to develop smarter ways to power our needs.

Daniel Chen

SQ USA

+1 626-810-1120

email us here