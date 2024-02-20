Dr. Richard Weiler Joins AI Nexus Healthcare Advisory Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Richard Weiler

Dr. Weiler, Honorary Associate Professor in Sport & Exercise Medicine at UCL Institute of Sport, Exercise & Health, Joins AI Nexus Healthcare Advisory Board

- Dr. Richard Weiler

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AI Nexus Healthcare , leading developer of AI-powered healthcare solutions, is pleased to welcome Richard Weiler to its world class advisory board.

Dr. Richard Weiler a leading physician in sport, exercise and musculoskeletal medicine is a Fellow of the Faculty of Sport & Exercise Medicine, on the Board of the Institute of Sports & Exercise Medicine, co-founder and co-Chair of the Concussion in Para Sport Group and sits on the Medical Committee for the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA). He is Chief Medical Officer for British Bobsleigh. Richard is an active clinical researcher with over 70 publications, and has presented and lectured around the world. He completed a PhD in 2023 at Vrije Universiteit, Amsterdam titled 'Improving para sports concussion care'.

He has wide experience in elite, youth, amateur and para sports medicine, having worked with many Olympic and Paralympic athletes as lead physician at the British Olympic Association Intensive Rehabilitation Unit from 2014-2018, 3 Paralympic Cycles from 2008 to 2016) and at the last 2 Winter Olympics with Team GB. He is proud to have been invited to work for FIFA in 3 recent FIFA World Cups since 2022. He has spent 17 years working with professional and international footballers, with 11 recent years in the Premier League, as well as work with British Athletics, rugby union, rugby league and cricket. For 17 years he has been passionate about para sport and is the lead performance doctor for England Para Football at the FA.

AI Nexus Founder and President, Faramarz Farhoodi states“we are thrilled to have such an exceptional talent join our advisory board as our sports medicine specialist. We are certain that together we can make extraordinary strides in bringing AI powered health solutions to those who need them most.”

AI Nexus Healthcare is at the forefront of developing innovative, high-quality healthcare solutions and smart health and wellness applications powered by cognitive artificial intelligence. Its signature software, mia, is capable of detecting early warning signs at the onset of numerous chronic diseases as well as life threatening conditions and provides timely actionable advice to help its users become aware of what they can do to mitigate the risks of developing chronic diseases and to seek preventative medical care.

As an advisor to AI Nexus Healthcare, Dr. Weiler joins more than 40 of the globe's leading experts in diverse medical and corporate areas of expertise, rounding out an already exceptional advisory board.

“I am really excited to be part of such a talented team at the cutting-edge of AI in healthcare and to play a role in innovating and bringing new technologies to improve the world of sports medicine and make sport safer.” – Dr. Richard Weiler



Kerri Macaulay

AI Nexus Healthcare

+1 416-893-8847

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn