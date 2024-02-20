Fady Hannah-Shmouni, MD And Precision Health And Longevity Medicine Specialist Joins AI Nexus Healthcare Advisory Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fady Hannah-Shmouni is a physician-investor with expertise in endocrinology, hypertension, genomics, and precision/longevity healthcare. Currently, serving as a clinical professor of medicine and an endocrinologist and clinical biochemical geneticist at the University of British Columbia, he is also the Founder and CEO of Healthspan Digital Inc., specializing in precision medicine and dedicated to building longevity biomarkers and developing clinical programs for the health and fitness industry.

AI Nexus Healthcare , Founder and CEO, Faramarz Farhoodi states“It is always exciting to join forces with those who have similar vision, passions, and goals. Fady, and all of his expertise, is a perfect fit for our advisory board and we are thrilled to have him join us.”

AI Nexus Healthcare is on a mission to democratize healthcare making it more accessible to individuals regardless of economic status, geographic location, gender or race. Its revolutionary technology allows users to take control of their health by detecting early warning signs of the onset of numerous chronic diseases as well as life threatening conditions such as respiratory disorders, stroke and cardiac arrhythmia. All through a groundbreaking combination of machine learning pattern recognition with insights created by Cognitive Al that encapsulates the expertise of dozens of medical doctors.

Fady Hannah-Shmouni adds“My passion lies in empowering individuals and making ground-breaking healthcare tools accessible to consumers, ultimately contributing to the advancement of healthcare and the well-being of individuals worldwide, so joining the talented advisory board at AI Nexus Healthcare was an easy decision due to an aligned vision and similar goals.

With more than 40 of the globe's leading experts in diverse medical and corporate areas of expertise, the AI Nexus Healthcare advisory board is quickly becoming one of its greatest assets.

