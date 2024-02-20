Michael W. Dymond Creates Enduring Bonds In“You Keep Thinking It: Jake, Donny, And Dibbs”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A journey of friendship, growth, and lasting memories unveiled in a new coming-of-age novel.

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a heartwarming tale of adolescence,“You Keep Thinking It: Jake, Donny, and Dibbs” by Michael W. Dymond invites readers to join 14-year-old Jake and his two inseparable friends on an unforgettable journey of friendship, resilience, and self-discovery.Set against the backdrop of a small, close-knit community,“You Keep Thinking It: Jake, Donny and Dibbs” captures the essence of a pivotal summer in Jake's life as he navigates the challenges of being a teenager. The narrative unfolds as Jake and his two amigos embark on their final summer adventure together, exploring the complexities of relationships, family dynamics, and personal growth.Amidst the lazy summer days, Jake encounters a girl who rocks his world, adding a layer of complexity to his experiences. The novel delves into the dynamics of Jake's relationship with his older sister and father, offering a poignant exploration of familial bonds. As the trio face the hurdles of a summer job, encounters with the 'bad boys' from the other side of the tracks, and various community issues, they discover the true meaning of friendship and resilience.“You Keep Thinking It: Jake, Donny, and Dibs” is not just a coming-of-age story but a celebration of the enduring power of friendship in the face of life's challenges. Through the ups and downs, Jake's world turns upside down, only to reveal a brighter future as he embarks on the next phase of his life-high school.Versatile author Michael W. Dymond was born in Chatham, Ontario Canada. Dymond has a solid experience of 30 years working in the local government. He also ventured into the not-for-profit sector and manufacturing. Having retired in 2005 after three decades of public service, he found solace in his journal, which started in the 1970s. The culmination of these notes gave birth to his book,“The Sail Needs the Wind, Challenges.”A martial artist since 1973, Dymond continues to embrace the discipline of Karate. Residing in London, Ontario, with his wife, the author's four books offer a poignant reflection of his family's life and his own experiences from age 5, highlighting a childhood marked by freedom and profound learning.Share the lessons of Jake's narrative with friends and family by grabbing copies of the book, available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other major book retailers worldwide.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves-becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020.Please visit for more information.

