GRUPO ELEKTRA ANNOUNCES 45% GROWTH IN EBITDA TO Ps.4,727 MILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) -Consolidated revenue increased 9%, to Ps.52,654 million, driven by firm dynamism in financial income- -As a result of strategies that generate strong operational efficiencies, sales, administration and promotion expenses decreased 3%- -Capitalization index of 15.01% and liquidity coverage ratio of 1,055%,

confirm notable financial performance of Banco Azteca México- MEXICO CITY, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced four quarter 2023 and 2023 results. Fourth quarter results Consolidated revenue grew 9%, to Ps.52,654 million in the period, compared to Ps.48,297 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses increased 6%, to Ps.47,927 million, from Ps.45,031 million in 2022. As a result, EBITDA was Ps.4,727 million, 45% higher compared to Ps.3,266 million a year ago. Operating income was Ps.1,032 million, from Ps.897 million in the same period of 2022. The company reported net income of Ps.773 million, compared to net income of Ps.1,411 million a year ago.





4Q 2022

4Q 2023

Change





Ps. %









Consolidated revenue $48,297 $52,654 $4,358 9

%









EBITDA



$3,266 $4,727 $1,461 45

%









Operating profit $897 $1,032 $135 15

%









Net result

$1,411 $773 $(639) (45)

%









Net result per-share $6.36 $3.50 $(2.86) (45)

%











Figures in millions of pesos

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.

As of December 31, 2022, Elektra* outstanding shares were 221.7 million and as of December 31, 2023, were 220.9 million.

Revenue

Consolidated revenue increased 9% in the period, as a result of 11% growth in financial income and a 6% increase in commercial sales.

The increase in financial income - to Ps.29,480 million, from Ps.26,456 million the previous year - reflects, to a large extent, a 15% growth in Banco Azteca México's income - which additionally strengthens its solid financial margin - in the framework of continuous growth of the gross credit portfolio, which promotes the well-being of millions of families and the development of businesses.

The increase in income from the commercial business - to Ps.23,174 million, from Ps.21,841 million a year ago - results largely from growth in sales of Italika motorcycles - which strengthen business productivity and the mobility of millions of people - as well as household items - that boost the quality of life of a growing number of families.

Costs and expenses

Consolidated costs for the quarter were Ps.29,567 million, compared to Ps.26,197 million the previous year. The growth is explained by a 40% increase in the financial cost - derived from greater creation of credit reserves, as well as higher interest paid, in line with increased market rates - partially offset by a 1% reduction in the commercial cost, as a result of lower costs related to the supply chain.

Sales, administration and promotion expenses decreased 3%, to Ps.18,360 million, from Ps.18,834 million a year ago, as a result of lower personnel and operating expenses, partially offset by an increase in advertising expenses.

The reduction in expenses in the period results from solid strategies that drive Grupo Elektra's operational efficiency, together with strict budgets and optimization of processes throughout the organization.

EBITDA and net result

EBITDA was Ps.4,727 million, from Ps.3,266 million the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.1,032 million, compared to Ps.897 million in the same quarter of 2022.

Relevant variations below EBITDA were the following:

Increase of Ps.1,378 million in other expenses, mainly due to impairment of intangible assets of Purpose Financial this period, consistent with the performance and financial perspectives of the company.

Negative variation of Ps.1,145 million in other financial results, which reflects a 2% capital gain this quarter in the market value of the underlying financial instruments that the company owns - and which does not imply cash flow - in comparison with capital gain of 7% a year ago.

Grupo Elektra reported net income of Ps.773 million, from a net income of Ps.1,411 million a year ago.

Unconsolidated balance sheet

A proforma balance sheet exercise of Grupo Elektra is presented, which allows knowing the non-consolidated financial situation, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued in this case under the participation method.

This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca's immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. Also, the pro forma balance sheet does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.

This provides greater clarity about the different businesses that make up the company and allows financial market participants to make estimates of the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for said calculations.

Consistent with this, the debt with cost as of December 31, 2023, was Ps.39,016 million, 4% lower compared to Ps.40,759 million of the previous year, mainly as a result of international bond amortizations, partially offset by issuance of Cebures and a bank loan.

The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.9,507 million, from Ps.9,808 million the previous year. Net debt was Ps.29,509 million, 5% below Ps.30,951 million a year ago.

As of December 31, 2023, the company's stockholders' equity was Ps.91,053 million, and the stockholders' equity to total liabilities ratio was 1.1 times.



As of

December 31

2022 As of

December 31

2023 Change Ps. %



















Cash and cash equivalents $9,808 $9,507 (301) (3

%) Marketable financial instruments 30,244 26,953 (3,291) (11

%) Inventories 18,244 16,703 (1,541) (8

%) Accounts receivables 45,387 50,540 5,153 11

% Other current assets 6,034 4,651 (1,384) (23

%) Investments in shares 38,389 42,315 3,927 10

% Fixed assets 10,189 9,224 (966) (9

%) Right of use assets 12,810 12,004 (806) (6

%) Other assets 2,402 3,115 713 30

%









Total assets $1,73,507 $1,75,011 $1,505 1

%









Short-term debt $7,736 $5,648 (2,088) (27

%) Suppliers 6,551 9,374 2,822 43

% Other short-term liabilities 19,693 17,857 (1,836) (9

%) Long-term debt 33,023 33,368 345 1

% Differed taxes 975 2,903 1,929 198

% Other long-term debt 15,076 14,809 (267) (2

%)









Total liabilities $83,053 $83,958 $905 1

%









Stakeholder ́s equity $90,453 $91,053 $599 1

%









Liabilities and equity $1,73,507 $1,75,011 $1,505 1

%

Figures in millions of pesos.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Loan Portfolio and Deposits

The consolidated gross portfolio of Banco Azteca México, Purpose Financial and Banco Azteca Latinoamérica, as of December 31, 2023, grew 6%, to Ps.176,587 million, from Ps.166,944 million the previous year. The consolidated delinquency rate was 5.6% at the end of the period, compared to 4.6% the previous year.

Banco Azteca México's gross portfolio balance increased 6% to Ps.171,248 million, from Ps.161,307 million a year ago. The Bank's delinquency rate at the end of the period was 5.1%, compared to 4.0% the previous year.

Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits were Ps.216,880 million, from Ps.215,747 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's traditional deposits were Ps.214,536 million, compared to Ps.215,137 million the previous year.

The ratio of deposits to gross portfolio of Banco Azteca México was 1.25 times, which allows solid growth of the Bank, with optimal funding costs.

The Bank's estimated liquidity coverage ratio - countable liquid assets / total net cash outflow - was 1,055%, an outstanding figure in the Mexican banking sector.

The capitalization index of Banco Azteca México was 15.01%.

Infrastructure



Grupo Elektra currently has 6,174 contact points, compared to 6,346 units the previous year; the decrease results from strategies that focus on maximizing the profitability of the company's contact points. In the United States, 107 Purpose Financial units closed, while in Mexico the net closure was 70 contact points. The above was partially offset by the opening of 5 units in Central America.

The number of Grupo Elektra contact points in the country, at the end of the period, was 4,920, in the USA 843 and in Central America 411. The important distribution network provides the company with proximity to the customer and close attention and generates superior market positioning in the countries in which it operates.

Twelve-month consolidated results

Consolidated revenue for 2023 grew 12%, to Ps.184,151 million, from Ps.164,691 million recorded in 2022, driven by 18% growth in revenues from the financial business and a 3% increase in sales from the commercial business.

EBITDA was Ps.21,361 million, 18% higher compared to Ps.18,139 million the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.9,288 million, 16% above Ps.7,976 million a year ago.

The company recorded net income of Ps.5,993 million, compared to a net loss of Ps.7,353 million a year ago. The change reflects superior operating results this year, as well as a capital gain in the market value of the underlying financial instruments that the company owns - and which does not imply cash flow - compared to a capital loss the previous year.



2022 2023

Change





Ps. %









Consolidated revenue $164,691 $184,151 $19,460 12

%









EBITDA



$18,139 $21,361 $3,222 18

%









Operating profit Net result



$7,976 $(7,353) $9,288 $5,993 $1,312 $13,345 16% ----









Net result per-share $(33.17) $27.13 $60.30 ----











Figures in millions of pesos

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.





As of December 31, 2022, Elektra* outstanding shares were 221.7 million and as of December 31, 2023, were 220.9 million.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States.

The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama.

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company ( ), a group of dynamic, fast-growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community well-being; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas ( ), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca ( ; ), Grupo Elektra ( ), Banco Azteca ( ), Purpose Financial (havepurpose), Afore Azteca ( ), Seguros Azteca ( ), Punto Casa de Bolsa ( ), Total Play (irtotalplay; ) and Total Play Empresarial com). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain's' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values, and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results, and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations:

Bruno Rangel Grupo Salinas Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167 [email protected]

Rolando Villarreal Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167 [email protected]

Press Relations:

Luciano Pascoe

Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553

[email protected]























GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS















































4Q22

4Q23

Change

























Financial income 26,456 55

%

29,480 56

%

3,025 11

%



Commercial income 21,841 45

%

23,174 44

%

1,333 6

%



Income 48,297 100

%

52,654 100

%

4,358 9

%

























Financial cost 9,045 19

%

12,629 24

%

3,584 40

%



Commercial cost 17,151 36

%

16,938 32

%

(213) -1

%



Costs 26,197 54

%

29,567 56

%

3,371 13

%

























Gross income 22,100 46

%

23,087 44

%

987 4

%

























Sales, administration and promotion expenses 18,834 39

%

18,360 35

%

(474) -3

%

























EBITDA

3,266 7

%

4,727 9

%

1,461 45

%

























Depreciation and amortization 2,501 5

%

2,450 5

%

(52) -2

%

























Other (income) expense, net (132) 0

%

1,246 2

%

1,378 ----

























Operating income 897 2

%

1,032 2

%

135 ----

























Comprehensive financial result:





















Interest income 332 1

%

516 1

%

184 56

%





Interest expense (1,351) -3

%

(1,480) -3

%

(129) -10

%





Foreign exchange loss, net 164 0

%

361 1

%

197 ----





Other financial results, net 1,983 4

%

838 2

%

(1,145) -58

%





1,128 2

%

236 0

%

(892) -79

%

























Participation

in

the

net

income of



















CASA and other associated companies 86 0

%

117 0

%

32 37

%

























Income before income tax 2,111 4

%

1,385 3

%

(726) -34

%

























Income tax (700) -1

%

(603) -1

%

96 14

%

























Income before discontinued operations 1,411 3

%

782 1

%

(629) -45

%

























Result from discontinued operations

0 0

%

(9) 0

%

(9) -100

%

























Consolidated net income

1,411 3

%

773 1

%

(639) -45

%



GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS















































12M22

12M23

Change

























Financial income 94,291 57

%

1,11,292 60

%

17,001 18

%



Commercial income 70,400 43

%

72,858 40

%

2,459 3

%



Income 164,691 100

%

184,151 100

%

19,460 12

%

























Financial cost 27,260 17

%

40,852 22

%

13,591 50

%



Commercial cost 52,181 32

%

53,621 29

%

1,439 3

%



Costs 79,441 48

%

94,472 51

%

15,031 19

%

























Gross income 85,249 52

%

89,679 49

%

4,429 5

%

























Sales, administration and promotion expenses 67,110 41

%

68,317 37

%

1,208 2

%

























EBITDA

18,139 11

%

21,361 12

%

3,222 18

%

























Depreciation and amortization 9,258 6

%

9,657 5

%

399 4

%

























Other expense, net 905 1

%

2,416 1

%

1,511 ----

























Operating income 7,976 5

%

9,288 5

%

1,312 16

%

























Comprehensive financial result:





















Interest income 996 1

%

1,818 1

%

822 82

%





Interest expense (4,538) -3

%

(5,840) -3

%

(1,302) -29

%





Foreign exchange gain, net 142 0

%

711 0

%

569 ----





Other financial results, net (15,132) -9

%

2,301 1

%

17,433 ----





(18,532) -11

%

(1,009) -1

%

17,522 95

%

























Participation

in

the

net

income of



















CASA and other associated companies 279 0

%

507 0

%

229 82

%

























(Loss) income before income tax (10,277) -6

%

8,786 5

%

19,063 ----

























Income tax 2,925 2

%

(2,788) -2

%

(5,713) ----

























(Loss) income before discontinued operations (7,352) -4

%

5,998 3

%

13,350 ----

























Result from discontinued operations

(1) 0

%

(5) 0

%

(4) ----

























Consolidated net (loss) income

(7,353) -4

%

5,993 3

%

13,345 ----





GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET













MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS



































Commercial

Business Financial

Business Grupo

Elektra



Commercial

Business Financial

Business Grupo

Elektra























Change























At December 31, 2022

At December 31, 2023

























Cash and cash equivalents 9,808 30,281 40,089

9,507 33,474 42,981

2,892 7

%





















Marketable financial instruments 6,176 85,728 91,904

5,031 89,115 94,145

2,241 2

%





















Performing loan portfolio - 88,492 88,492

- 90,803 90,803

2,312 3

% Total past-due loans - 5,730 5,730

- 7,610 7,610

1,880 33

% Gross loan portfolio - 94,221 94,221

- 98,413 98,413

4,192 4

%





















Allowance for credit risks - 13,150 13,150

- 15,307 15,307

2,157 16

%





















Loan portfolio, net - 81,071 81,071

- 83,106 83,106

2,035 3

%





















Inventories 18,244 - 18,244

16,703 0 16,703

(1,541) -8

%





















Other current assets

19,906 12,825 32,731

21,216 13,184 34,400

1,669 5

%





















Total current assets 54,134 209,906 264,039

52,457 218,879 271,336

7,297 3

%





















Financial instruments 24,068 3 24,072

21,922 2 21,924

(2,148) -9

%





















Performing loan portfolio - 70,815 70,815

- 75,961 75,961

5,146 7

% Total past-due loans - 1,908 1,908

- 2,213 2,213

305 16

% Gross loan portfolio - 72,723 72,723

- 78,174 78,174

5,452 7

%





















Allowance for credit risks - 4,908 4,908

- 5,700 5,700

793 16

%





















Loan portfolio - 67,815 67,815

- 72,474 72,474

4,659 7

%





















Other non-current assets

18,348 438 18,785

21,942 697 22,639

3,854 21

% Investment in shares 2,171 - 2,171

2,670 - 2,670

500 23

% Property, furniture, equipment and





















investment in stores, net 10,189 11,418 21,607

9,224 10,566 19,789

(1,818) -8

% Intangible assets 777 8,536 9,313

685 7,224 7,909

(1,404) -15

% Right of use asset 12,633 2,327 14,960

11,841 1,938 13,779

(1,181) -8

% Other assets 1,624 523 2,148

2,429 8,049 10,479

8,331 ---- TOTAL ASSETS 123,944 300,966 424,909

123,171 319,828 442,999

18,089 4

%











































Demand and term deposits - 215,747 215,747

- 216,880 216,880

1,133 1

% Creditors from repurchase agreements - 18,031 18,031

- 34,311 34,311

16,281 90

% Short-term debt 7,631 142 7,773

5,127 34 5,160

(2,613) -34

% Leasing 1,945 965 2,911

1,959 819 2,778

(133) -5

% Short-term liabilities with cost 9,576 234,885 244,461

7,086 252,044 259,129

14,668 6

%





















Suppliers and other short-term liabilities 24,073 16,785 40,858

25,054 17,417 42,470

1,612 4

% Short-term liabilities without cost 24,073 16,785 40,858

25,054 17,417 42,470

1,612 4

%





















Total short-term liabilities 33,649 251,670 285,319

32,139 269,461 301,600

16,281 6

%





















Long-term debt 30,353 0 30,353

30,512 1 30,513

160 1

% Leasing 11,767 1,502 13,269

11,026 1,207 12,233

(1,036) -8

% Long-term liabilities with cost 42,120 1,502 43,622

41,538 1,208 42,746

(876) -2

%





















Long-term liabilities without cost 4,283 1,232 5,515

6,687 913 7,600

2,085 38

%





















Total long-term liabilities 46,403 2,733 49,137

48,225 2,121 50,346

1,209 2

%





















TOTAL LIABILITIES 80,053 254,403 334,456

80,364 271,582 351,946

17,490 5

%





















TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 43,891 46,562 90,453

42,807 48,246 91,053

599 1

%











































LIABILITIES + EQUITY 123,944 300,966 424,909

123,171 319,828 442,999

18,089 4

%

























INFRASTRUCTURE

























4Q22

4Q23

Change

















Points of sale in Mexico















Elektra

1,220 19

%

1,226 20

%

6 0

% Salinas y Rocha

33 1

%

33 1

%

- 0

% Banco Azteca 1,932 30

%

1,928 31

%

(4) 0

% Freestanding branches 1,805 28

%

1,739 28

%

(66) -4

% Total 4,990 79

%

4,926 79

%

(64) -1

%

















Points of sale in Central America















Elektra

117 2

%

122 2

%

5 4

% Banco Azteca 224 4

%

230 4

%

6 3

% Freestanding branches 65 1

%

67 1

%

2 3

% Total 406 6

%

419 7

%

13 3

%

















Points of sale in North America















Purpose Financial 950 15

%

873 14

%

(77) -8

% Total 950 15

%

873 14

%

(77) -8

%

















TOTAL 6,346 100

%

6,218 100

%

(128) -2

%







































































Floor space (m2) 1,523 100

%

1,532 100

%

9 1

%





















































Employees















Mexico 64,301 88

%

62,975 88

%

(1,326) -2

% Central and South America 5,949 8

%

5,977 8

%

28 0

% North America 2,718 4

%

2,629 4

%

(89) -3

% Total employees 72,968 100

%

71,581 100

%

(1,387) -2

%























