CEO And Founder Of Maryruth's Maryruth Ghiyam Is Thrilled To Announce Virtual Retreat On Amazon Live

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Attendees look forward to an engaging episode featuring wellness activities, mocktail recipes, and expert tips to start adding easy practices into daily life for long-lasting health benefitsCEO and Founder of MaryRuth's, MaryRuth Ghiyam, is thrilled to announce an innovative wellness event that will transform attendees' approach to health and self-care from the comfort of their homes. Join MaryRuth for an exclusive Virtual Wellness Retreat on February 21st, available only through Amazon Live and featured on the MaryRuth's brand store page.This immersive online retreat will be filled with educational wellness activities, delightfully-delicious mocktail recipes, and insightful discussions on easy nutrition and self-care tips that anyone can incorporate into their day-to-day. Participants will have the opportunity to engage directly with wellness experts in addition to Ghiyam, including Hannah Bronfman, Brynn Whitfield, and Mya Allen, in a series of interactive sessions designed to inspire and motivate.Event Highlights:- Episode 1 (11:00 - 11:30 am ET): "Move Forward Every Morning" with Hannah Bronfman- Episode 2 (4:30 - 5:00 pm ET): "Elevate Your Everyday" with Brynn Whitfield- Episode 3 (6:30 - 7:00 pm ET): "Mix it up with MaryRuth's" with Mya AllenThroughout the event, attendees will discover the comprehensive benefits of MaryRuth's products and receive expert advice on seamlessly integrating wellness practices into their daily routines. Additionally, a fun wellness quiz will be available on the MaryRuth's Amazon storefront, guiding users to personalized product bundles that align with their unique health goals."We are passionate about connecting with our community and sharing the ease of wellness," said Ghiyam. "This Virtual Wellness Retreat is just one of the ways the MaryRyth's brand is committed to accessible health for all. I truly believe in the power of community when it comes to achieving personal wellness goals. Slow and steady wins the race!”Those interested in this chance to kickstart their wellness journey with MaryRuth herself on Amazon Live can visit MaryRuth's Brand Store Page on Amazon to find more information on the episodes and delicious recipes!About MaryRuth'sMaryRuth's - founded by certified health educator, culinary chef, and nutritional consultant MaryRuth Ghiyam - only crafts products she and her family personally take, ensuring the utmost care and quality. MaryRuth's product line of delicious vitamins and supplements for all life stages is available at Whole Foods Market, Amazon, Walmart, Target, Vitamin Shoppe, Kroger, H-E-B, and more. Take control of your health and move forward every day here:

MaryRuth Ghiyam

MaryRuth's

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram