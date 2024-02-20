Cemtics Unified NMS Crosses Significant Milestone Managing 300K Network Elements Globally For Private Networks And Wi-Fi

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CEMtics UNMS offers a Single pane of glass view using its modular architecture and advanced analytics capabilities for multi-tech/muti-vendor wireless networks.

- Jeevan SandhuSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the ever-evolving landscape of digital connectivity, CEMtics solidifies its position as a leader in the field of network monitoring and analytics with its ground-breaking Unified Network Management Solution (UNMS ). This comprehensive solution offers a Single pane of glass view for multi- technology and muti- vendor wireless networks.CEMtics recognizes that the industry 4.0 enterprises of today need a variety of wireless network solutions. A combination of Wi-Fi, Fixed wireless, and private networks are being deployed to fulfill the specific needs of these enterprises. According to a recent study, Enterprises will spend USD 9 Billion on private networks by 2028. Automation and cost saving are the drivers for the use of private networks.There are no off-the-shelf products to support the long tail of the OEMs providing network gear and the even longer list of sensors and devices to be supported.Another key requirement from the industry 4.0 enterprises is the need for vertical integration and customization for their specific use cases. This requires integration with existing infrastructure, cameras, sensors, and other IOT devices.One of the hallmarks of the CEMtics Unified NMS is its vendor and technology agnosticism, a testament to its commitment to interoperability and openness. Enterprises can leverage the Unified NMS to streamline their network operations and drive innovation. It is a scalable and secure platform that provides a single pane of glass for network orchestration and management of not only the RAN, Core and Transport Network Elements but also the edge devices like cameras and sensors.Unified NMS is a modular platform.-A flexible and horizontally scalable ETL layer capable of ingesting data from OSS and directly from end devices supporting a plethora of protocols (SSH, SNMP, TR-69, Yang models and many more)-An analytics layer containing custom AI/ ML models for anomaly detection, Correlation, Root cause analysis and closed loop self-healing-Flexible GIS enabled custom reporting layer facilitates seamless integration with external applications and other BI tools like Tableau and Power BI.Unified NMS platform supports numerous vendors out of the box with additional vendors being integrated on a regular basis.According to Jeevan Sandhu, CEO and Founder of CEMtics,“CEMtics UNMS has garnered widespread acclaim, with global operators and system integrators leveraging its capabilities to manage complex networks spanning diverse geographies. From Wi-Fi to fixed wireless and private networks, the Unified NMS has demonstrated its versatility and scalability, managing over 300,000 network elements across Southeast Asia and North America. This testament to its efficacy underscores its potential to drive digital transformation and propel organizations towards greater efficiency and competitiveness.”In conclusion, this marks a significant milestone in the realm of network management, offering a holistic solution to the challenges posed by multi-technology and multi-vendor wireless networks. With its modular architecture, advanced analytics capabilities, and vendor-agnostic approach, the CEMtics Unified NMS empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of their networks, driving innovation, and enhancing operational efficiency. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the Unified NMS stands as a beacon of innovation, guiding organizations towards a future of connectivity, agility, and resilience.About CEMticsCEMtics is focused on helping global telecom operators to monetize the (big) data internally and externally. By leveraging our“CEMpliFi” platform, CEMtics has developed and deployed AI powered solutions for Marketing, Care, Enterprise Business and Network teams.CEMtics' Customer Data Platform helps CSPs measure and improve customer experience and increase customer retention by creating a 360-degree customer view.CEMtics' External Data Monetization platform is used by CSPs to help its B2B and SMB partners.CEMtics' Cellular Tower Digital Twin is an innovative digital twin solution powered by Big Data and advanced AI for seamless site audits and inventory management using drone data.

