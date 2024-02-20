(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Consensus and 2Win! Global Announce Strategic Partnership to Extend Software Demo Excellence Throughout the Entire Buying Cycle

- Doug Johnson, Consensus CEOCOLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a groundbreaking move, Consensus , the leading B2B demo automation SaaS company, and 2Win! Global (2Win), leading training provider for sales, presales, and client success professionals, have partnered to pioneer a new era in B2B software sales and purchasing .This partnership combines 2Win's world famous expertise in crafting compelling software demonstrations with the cutting-edge demo automation platform from Consensus, which has been adopted by 15 of the top 30 software companies in the world.The move signals a major shift in mainstream B2B selling methodology toward accelerating go-to-market strategies and increasing conversions by enabling buyers to move freely and asynchronously through the B2B purchase process.Dan Conway, 2Win CEO, remarks,“This partnership greatly enhances the ability of our mutual customers to consistently deliver a superior buying experience. Consensus has set the standard for intelligent demo automation. Integrating 2Win's proven demonstration techniques and intellectual property with Consensus technology enables clients to expand the value of their investment across the entire client lifecycle.The alliance is expected to set a new industry benchmark by delivering elevated outcomes and enhancing the efficiency of the buying process. The partnership underscores a shared vision to elevate the buyer's experience, ensuring that each client demonstration, whether in person, virtual, or automated, clearly addresses stakeholder concerns, builds confidence throughout the stakeholder committee, and accelerates decision-making.According to Doug Johnson, Consensus CEO,“At Consensus, we are thrilled to partner with 2Win! Global. Their track record in enhancing the way software is presented is unparalleled. Together, we are set to elevate both the buyer's journey and sales outcomes by synthesizing our automated solutions with 2Win's proven demonstration techniques.”Demo2Win is the industry-leading software demo training certification, and the skills have long been applied in live or virtual demonstrations. Beginning in April of 2024, the training curriculum will be expanded to include Consensus demo automation content and techniques. In addition, the Consensus onboarding experience will include demo video creation techniques powered by 2Win.Chad Wilson, Vice President of Operations at 2Win shared, "The role of the software demo has dramatically expanded in recent years. We've been extremely deliberate in adapting 2Win's demo methodology to ensure Consensus users are prepared to build highly effective automated demos that strengthen buyer confidence and shorten sales cycles.”Rex Galbraith, CRO of Consensus, adds,“We are very excited. This alliance introduces an unprecedented offering of Demo Automation technology powered by 2Win's decades of proven sales training. This will add unmatched value for clients looking to elevate their buyer and seller experience.”According to G2, Consensus leads the demo automation category that it pioneered back in 2013 by a broad margin, especially among enterprise customers. Their mission to boost revenue by making the buying process easier has resonated with industry juggernauts like Salesforce, Oracle, and SAP, while rank and file sales pros point to the tactical advantages they gain from real-time buying signals. The results that drive their growth are delivered through a platform that combines video, product interaction, and discovery automation in a uniquely personalized digital experience.2Win! Global is the leading provider of tactical skills training for sales, presales, and customer success professionals, fostering career acceleration through effective discovery, software demonstration, executive engagement, storytelling, and client success techniques. With a foundation rooted in practical methods, 2Win! Global is dedicated to equipping professionals worldwide with modern, effective tactics that redefine and optimize customer interactions. With marquee clients like Microsoft, Salesforce, SAP, Adobe, IBM, Red Hat, ServiceNow, and Workday, 2Win is the global standard for tech sales training.For more information on how this partnership is transforming the landscape of software demonstrations and buyer enablement, or to schedule time to talk with someone from either organization, please contact:Chad WilsonVice President of Operations, 2WinChadW@2WinGlobalAshley AndradeDirector of Partnerships, Consensus...

