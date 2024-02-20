Begin On A Spirited Voyage With Dr. John Anthony Adams' The Haunted Rialto, California Orange Grove

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CALIFORNIA, RIALTO, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Join Dr. John Anthony Adams on a journey through his latest book, "The Haunted Rialto, California Orange Grove ," as he explores the town of Rialto, California, once adorned with citrus groves. In this book, the protagonist embarks on a personal transformation, delving into the historical orange grove and uncovering the mysteries of a concealed cathedral.Motivated by a love for historical exploration and armed with a Ph.D. in soil science, Adams shares an expedition that began with a heartfelt desire to revive his family's 74-year-old orange orchard. Little did he anticipate that this endeavor would lead to unexpected encounters with the afterlife, challenging his scientific convictions and shaping the course of his life.Dr. John Anthony Adams, a distinguished scholar and guardian of Rialto's last orange grove, holds a Ph.D. in soil science from UC Riverside, along with a BA and MS in botany from Pomona College and Claremont University College. His intellectual curiosity spans soil, botany, and local history, evident in his eight published books. His latest work delves into the ethereal realm, focusing on the intertwined souls of Rialto.Adams shares his journey from skepticism to belief in the supernatural, despite a lifelong commitment to research and dedication to God in his youth. His encounters with the living and the dead coexisting, including a spectral figure in military attire, shattered his doubt and led him into an unexplored realm.The narrative takes an unexpected turn with the revelation of a pair of Rialto policemen encountering the transparent ghost of a woman during a church burglary call. This event, coupled with subsequent spooky occurrences, paves the way for Adams to dig into the history of the church. As the congregation decides to build a new church, the old one becomes the Kristina Dana Hendrickson Cultural Center, housing the ashes and possessions of a young girl who passed away.Denise, a regular at the church's Thursday card sessions, becomes a conduit for the ghostly plea of the little girl, Kristina. The revelation of Kristina's brother's tragic suicide adds layers to the haunting, raising questions about the intricacies of the afterlife and the potential impact of spirits on the living.Intrigued by these paranormal events, Adams, along with members of the Rialto Historical Society, seeks the expertise of ghost investigator Tom Hagman. Initially skeptical, they are astounded when Hagman accurately describes a ghostly girl at an upstairs window and reveals details that align with the Hendrickson family's history.The book unfolds with attempts to communicate with and release Kristina's spirit from the church, showcasing a fascinating interplay between the living and the supernatural. Tom Hagman's insights into multiple ghosts within the building add complexity, leading to spirited efforts to free these entities.Using family albums like a spectral lineup, Adams identified the apparitions of his deceased relatives – his mother, father, grandparents, uncle, and great-grandmother, all making their presence felt. With the passing of Adams' brother, Jim, a Stanford University emeritus professor and staunch atheist. Despite no sightings by the living, Jim's soul manifested its continued existence through extraordinary demonstrations to Adams and his nephew, Bob.As Adams expanded his orchard, even the otherworldly took an interest. In 2013, ghost investigators, led by psychic Sara Linn, stopped by. Sara claimed that Adams' deceased ancestors were not just observing but excitedly offering suggestions for his ambitious project. The revelations astounded Adams, as Sara divulged information known only to him and his close relatives.However, the joy of spectral encouragement soon turned to despair. The changing climate proved ruthless, causing the demise of numerous fruit trees. Adams, known for his meticulous historical research, extends his expertise into the realm of the supernatural. "The Haunted Rialto" goes beyond being a mere collection of ghost stories. Adams grapples with evolving beliefs, confronting the reality of a realm inhabited by spirits and the afterlife. Encounters with esteemed professors who share similar experiences lend credibility to his claims, challenging conventional assumptions.

