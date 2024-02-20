Ensurge Micropower ASA - Mandatory Notice Of Trade For Primary Insiders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the completed private placement announced by Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge" or the "Company") on 20 February 2024.

Admaniha AS, close associate to Terje Rogne, the Chair of the Board of Directors, has on 20 February 2024 subscribed for a total of 1,600,000 shares in the private placement, each share having a subscription price of NOK 0.25.

Please see the enclosed form for further details about the transaction.

Contact

Lars Eikeland, CEO

E-mail: ...

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Attachment

2024-02-20 Admaniha AS