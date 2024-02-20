SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of The Chemours Company - CC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Chemours Company (“Chemours” or the“Company”) (NYSE: CC). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Chemours and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 13, 2024, Chemours issued a press release“announc[ing] that it has postponed the release of its financial results and conference call related to the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, which had previously been scheduled for February 14, 2024 and February 15, 2024, respectively” and“currently expects to issue its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.” Chemours stated that it“is delaying the release of financial results and the conference call because it needs additional time to complete its year-end reporting process. The Company is evaluating its internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2023 with respect to maintaining effective controls related to information and communications. The Company's Audit Committee also needs additional time to complete a related internal review.”

On this news, Chemours's stock price fell $3.85 per share, or 12.63%, to close at $26.64 per share on February 14, 2024.

