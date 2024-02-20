ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC Is Investigating Proposed Acquisition Of Discover Financial Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS ) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF ). Stockholders will receive 1.0192 shares of Capital One common stock for each share of Discover stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $35.3 billion and is expected to close in late 2024 or early 2025.
If you are a stockholder of Discover Financial Services and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at:
/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected] , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).
Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit .
