MAVERICK HELICOPTERS EXPANDS FLIGHT OFFERINGS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Maverick Helicopters Logo

Maverick Helicopters Hollywood Sign

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Maverick Helicopters , one of the largest aviation-based tourism companies in the world, has recently expanded its operations to Southern California, welcoming fliers to experience the coast from a new perspective. In addition to stunning aerial views, Maverick Helicopters offers passengers various adventures including flights over the iconic Hollywood Sign to the untouched charm of Catalina Island.“Bringing our operations to Southern California and Catalina Island has been a wonderful opportunity, and we are so thankful to the welcoming community,” said John Buch, president of Maverick Helicopters.“We are proud to offer Southern California residents and visitors a new selection of exciting helicopter experiences.”Maverick Helicopters offers daily flights from its terminals in Long Beach, adjacent to the Queen Mary, and Catalina Island, in Avalon. Additional departure points across the greater Los Angeles area include LAX, Orange County, Burbank, San Pedro, Hawthorne, and Santa Monica.Hollywood & BeyondThe Hollywood & Beyond aerial tour soars over iconic landmarks in Hollywood, Santa Monica, and Beverly Hills with dazzling views of the Pacific Ocean. Beginning in Long Beach, the 40-minute flight glides past the vibrant Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, among the world's busiest seaport hubs. Passengers will enjoy breathtaking bird's-eye views of Sunset Boulevard, the exclusive Hollywood Hills and Bel Air, the upscale Rodeo Drive, Hollywood Bowl, Dodger Stadium, Universal Studios, the world-famous Hollywood Sign, and more. This flight concludes with a flyover of Long Beach, including the downtown area and the historic Queen Mary. The Hollywood & Beyond flight starts at $379 per passenger.Coastal CaliforniaPassengers will witness the beauty of the Southern California coast from an unparalleled vantage point with a 30-minute luxury helicopter experience. Departing from Long Beach, the Coastal California flight will soar over the breathtaking Pacific Ocean coastline, revealing exquisite architectural residences, extravagant seaside resorts, and lavish golf resorts. The stunning panoramas continue with views of the iconic Huntington Beach Pier, Balboa Island, and Laguna Beach. Glimpses of California's diverse marine life can be seen throughout the flight, often witnessed in the glistening waters along the Pacific Coast Highway and world-renowned surf beaches. The Coastal California flight starts at $279 per passenger.Catalina ExplorerWith the Catalina Explorer flight, passengers will depart on a 20-minute aerial tour over the mostly untouched natural beauty of the 22-mile-long island sanctuary. The journey begins over the city of Avalon, the vibrant centerpiece of Catalina Island, brimming with rich history. Travel past the Catalina Casino, Descanso Beach Club, and Hamilton Cove. Roaming buffalo, soaring eagles, and majestic dolphins can be seen when soaring over the beautiful beaches and secluded coves. The adventure ends by passing the Wrigley Memorial & Botanic Garden, the historic Catalina Island Golf Course, and the island's highest peak, Mount Orizaba, then descending past Avalon Bay one last time. The Catalina Explorer flight starts at $199 per passenger.Maverick Helicopters also offers daily helicopter transfers to Catalina Island from the Queen Mary terminal in Long Beach, providing the quickest and easiest way to get to and from Catalina Island. Private charters and excursions like Heli-Hiking, Heli-Picnic, and Heli-Brunch are also available. For information on these flight options and more, please visit .###About Maverick HelicoptersMaverick Helicopters, one of the largest aviation-based tourism companies in the world, flies more than 250,000 guests annually out of six locations in Nevada, Arizona, Hawaii, and California. Maverick Helicopters' commitment to customer service is matched only by its commitment to safety. With its unparalleled customer service, experienced pilots, luxury helicopters, and superior safety standards, Maverick Helicopters has remained the industry leader in tourism-based operations for nearly 30 years. For more information visit .Facebook -Instagram -YouTube -TikTok - @maverickhelicoptersX -Media Contacts for Maverick HelicoptersMaverick HelicoptersBryan Kroten...702.948.1407Kirvin Doak CommunicationsTerri Maruca l Alexandra Leach...702.371.6962 l 702.807.0036

Alexandra Leach

Kirvin Doak Communications

+1 702-809-8389

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok