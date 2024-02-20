Cargo Spectre Creates Automated Two-Barcode Label For Use With Cargowise Transit Warehouse

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cargo Spectre TM, the Texas-based trailblazer in the automated freight-dimensioning sector, today announced a plug-and-play integration with CargoWise Transit Warehouse , a barcode-based warehouse solution for tracking package movements.The new barcode-based system from Cargo Spectre automatically creates and prints a two-barcode label for every package the system dimensions. One barcode has a unique ID to identify or create the package in CargoWise Transit Warehouse; the second is a CargoWise-compatible barcode that records the package's dimensions, weight, and units into the package record in Transit Warehouse.Cargo Spectre stands at the forefront of delivering seamless integration capabilities with an array of freight management platforms. Now, the company proudly expands this robust connectivity to CargoWise Transit Warehouse, allowing clients that use the CargoWise system to track packages more quickly and efficiently than ever before.Cargo Spectre CEO Jason Joachim says the new automation integration was developed in collaboration with Cargo Spectre customers.“We developed this feature based purely on customer requests,” said Cargo Spectre CEO Jason Joachim. "Our clients that use CargoWise Transit Warehouse wanted an easy solution for printing and labeling inbound packages in their warehouses. We are committed to making our customers' work easier and faster any way we can, so we made it happen."By integrating Cargo Spectre's dimensioner systems, featuring AI machine learning technology, with CargoWise's sophisticated logistics software, the new plugin presents an unparalleled tracking solution for warehouses, manufacturers, freight forwarders, shippers, and more. CargoWise is one of many ERPs with which Cargo Spectre offers plug-and-play integration. Competing dimensioner systems' APIs currently offer no way to remotely control dimensioners using existing ERP softwares the way Cargo Spectre does.Some of Cargo Spectre freight-dimensioning competitors offer machines that require a variety of software systems in order to operate. Finding a working translation for each version of every product a logistics business operates can present a major challenge for their clients. Cargo Spectre's effortless ERP integrations eliminate this problem.For more information on how Cargo Spectre's dimensioner systems save logistics companies time and money by automatically calculating dims and weight in seconds, please visit CargoSpectre .About Cargo SpectreCargo Spectre automated dimensioner systems harness AI machine learning to process and document thousands of pieces of freight daily. Our API effortlessly connects with the largest shipping and warehousing software providers in the world, enabling customers to operate our dimensioners and manage their data with ease.About CargoWiseCargoWise is a global leader in logistics software solutions, empowering businesses to automate their supply chain operations. The company's software platform, CargoWise Transit Warehouse, offers a barcode-based warehouse solution ideal for anyone requiring real-time visibility and control of package movements through their transit network.

