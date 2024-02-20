BGL Announces The Acquisition Of Crest Foods By Harwood Private Equity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The acquisition will enable Crest Foods to initiate its next phase of growth

The acquisition provides Crest Foods with a partner who can lead the company into its next phase of growth.

The transaction highlights BGL's ability to offer a full suite of integrated advisory services to both buy-side and sell-side food & beverage companies, including acquisition financing and real estate financing solutions.

Founded in 1946, Crest Foods is a leading provider of food manufacturing, packaging, and product development services to branded and private label customers. The company operates three business lines:



Ingredients : Develops proprietary stabilizer formulations and recipes for dairy products, including cottage cheese, cream cheese, yogurt, and dairy protein- and plant-based beverages.



Contract Packaging : Provides packaging services to branded and private-label dry food companies.

Consumer Products: Specializes in outsource product development and turn-key manufacturing services for branded food companies.

The acquisition provides Crest with a partner who can lead the company into its next phase of growth while maintaining its dedication to providing value-added services to its blue-chip customer base and leading consumer brands.

Harwood

is a leading investor in lower middle market companies with investment experience across a variety of industries, including food and beverage, life sciences, precision manufacturing, media, and healthcare services.

In conjunction with the acquisition, BGL facilitated a sale-leaseback of the affiliated 575,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art contract packaging, distribution, and warehousing facility in Ashton, IL, via TPG Angelo Gordon's Net Lease business.

