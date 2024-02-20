Source Energy Services Announces Upcoming Earnings Release

FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

Source is pleased to announce that its fourth quarter financial results for the period ending December 31, 2023, will be released following the Toronto Stock Exchange market close on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

A conference call has been scheduled for 7:30 am (Calgary time) on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Interested analysts, investors, and media representatives are invited to register to participate in the call. Once you are registered, a dial-in number and passcode will be provided to you via email. The link to register for the call is on the Upcoming Events page of our website and as follows:

Registering for the Results Conference Call:

Source Energy Services Q4 2023 Results Call

The call will be recorded and available for playback approximately 2 hours after the meeting end time, until April 7, 2024. Below are the details to access the call playback:

Playback Number (Toll-Free): 1-800-319-6413

Playback Passcode: 0671

ABOUT SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES

Source is a logistics company that focuses on the supply and distribution of high quality Northern White frac sand. Source provides its customers with a full end-to-end solution supported by its Wisconsin mines and processing facilities, its Western Canadian terminal network and its“last mile” logistics capabilities. In addition to its industry leading frac sand transload terminal network and in-basin frac sand storage capabilities, Source also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials that aren't produced by Source. Source has also developed Sahara, a proprietary well site mobile sand storage and handling system.

Source's full-service approach allows customers to rely on its logistics capabilities to increase reliability of supply and to ensure the timely delivery of their requirements for frac sand and other bulk completion materials at the well site. For more information about Source, please visit .