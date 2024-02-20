BARBRI Broadens Its Commitment To Legal Education: CLS Unveils Alliance With New Jersey Institute Of Technology (NJIT)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) At BARBRI, we have grown dramatically from delivering a Bar Review product to offering a full spectrum of practical legal education solutions for the entire global legal industry.” - Stephen Fredette, CEO of BARBRIDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BARBRI continues its unwavering commitment to strengthen and support legal education. The Center for Legal Studies (CLS), a BARBRI Company , is amplifying this commitment by expanding its collaboration with the prestigious New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT). This venture symbolizes a major step forward in accessible legal education and reflects BARBRI's steadfast commitment to nurturing the next generation of paralegal and legal support professionals.



Founded in 1980 and fortified by BARBRI's compelling legacy in legal learning, CLS has redefined professional legal studies through masterful course design and delivery. With more than 150 academic partners, CLS stands out as a beacon of excellence in the field of legal education. It offers comprehensive online courses that cater to the evolving demands of the legal sector, providing unparalleled flexibility and job-readiness.



"At BARBRI, we have grown dramatically from delivering a Bar Review product to offer a full spectrum of practical legal education solutions not just for law students or lawyers, but the entire global legal industry,” said Stephen Fredette, CEO at BARBRI.“Our Paralegal, Legal Nurse Consultant, and Advanced Paralegal courses are meticulously designed to ensure our students are not only well-versed in theory, but also adept in practice.”



"We are thrilled to collaborate with NJIT in our shared mission to empower individuals at any stage of their careers with top-notch legal education," said Stephanie Elio, Vice President of Business Development at CLS, a BARBRI Company. "With this partnership, we strive to bring our expertise and innovation in online legal studies to a wider audience, allowing students to gain the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the ever-evolving legal field."



NJIT's sterling record in academic prowess, demonstrated by its recognition as a top-tier educational institute with diversified programs and groundbreaking research activities, sets the stage for this collaboration. This fusion of strengths from both institutions is expected to yield unmatched educational opportunities for students aspiring to master legal intricacies.



“This new partnership allows NJIT to expand its commitment to learning and development as it continues to identify affordable education opportunities to individuals seeking to enhance their skills, advance their career, or grow professionally,” said Michael Edmondson, Ph.D., Vice President of Professional Education at the NJIT.



With learning paths that include paralegal courses and legal support courses, CLS delivers on its promise of impactful, accessible, and affordable legal education. Courses are skillfully infused with practical insights, offering direct pathways to career progression and success.



Embrace the future of legal studies with CLS and NJIT. Visit vendor/njit/ to learn more about our program offerings and begin your journey to legal excellence.



About BARBRI

BARBRI is a tech-enabled global learning company dedicated to meeting the legal education and specialized learning needs of law students, attorneys, and other professionals throughout their careers. BARBRI's success is built upon its unmatched technology and innovative pedagogy, combined with the ability to harness data analytics, behavioral economics, learning science, and more to develop solutions for learners and institutions. Building on the success of its core bar courses, which have helped more than 1.4 million lawyers around the world pass a U.S. bar exam, BARBRI offers a comprehensive suite of learning solutions for higher education institutions and law-related businesses. These include U.S. bar prep, curriculum, assessment, global license preparation, and a full suite of learning programs for professionals. BARBRI, founded in 1967, is a Francisco Partners portfolio company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices throughout the United States and around the world.



CLS, A BARBRI company, leverages extensive legal learning data science and course methodology developed by its team of legal learning experts. CLS trains paralegal and legal support professionals through online and live legal studies courses delivered in partnership with 150+ colleges and universities.



About New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT)

New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) is the greatest producer of technological talent and knowledge in New Jersey. NJIT is an R1 (most elite) Carnegie Classification research university that drives innovation and economic growth while preparing students to become leaders in the technology-dependent economy of the 21st century. The New York Times college ranking tool rates NJIT No. 1 nationally among all public universities when you prioritize high alumni earnings, economic mobility and academic profile, and The Wall Street Journal rates NJIT No. 19 overall and No. 2 among public universities in the United States. Additionally, NJIT stands among the top 100 universities in the country for alumni mid-career earnings, according to PayScale, is ranked No. 35 nationally by The Princeton Review as a Best Value College and is rated among the top 50 public national universities and top 100 overall by U.S. News & World Report.

Asmita Singh

BARBRI

+1 202-833-3080

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube