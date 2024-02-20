Black Men Vote (BMV) To Host Shop Talk Event At First Decisions Barbershop

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Event will offer voting registration assistance, food, music, free merchandise and an hour-long discussion to promote community connection and civic action

- Enjoli Timmons, Chief of StaffPHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Black Men Vote (BMV) is thrilled to announce its new Shop Talk event, set to take place on Saturday, February 24th, beginning at Noon at First Decisions Barbershop in West Philadelphia. The barbershop's address is 113 S 40th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104.Shop Talk promises to be an engaging and community-driven affair, offering attendees an open house experience complete with delectable food, vibrant music, a merchandise giveaway and the opportunity for voter registration. The event's highlight will be an hour of spirited dialogue moderated by the esteemed Dante Leonard, Executive Director, of Smart Futures, a community development corporation in West Philadelphia."We are excited to launch our Shop Talk series to provide local community members with the resources they need to practice impactful civic engagement,” said Chief of Staff Enjoli Timmons.“This event will build buzz around voting and invite new voices to become active in the community.”Black Men Vote, a non-profit organization registered with the Federal Election Commission, aims to help communities thrive. The organization actively works towards registering and engaging Black men nationwide at all levels of government - federal, state, and local.This event marks a significant milestone for BMV as it continues its mission to empower Black men in civic engagement, community development and the voting process.Join the organization at First Decisions Barbershop on Saturday, February 24th, at Noon for an unforgettable Shop Talk experience! Come together, share ideas and make a difference.For more information, please visit the event page on the BMV website: events/About Black Men Vote:Black Men Vote (BMV) is a non-profit organization based in Washington DC, registered with the Federal Election Commission. Dedicated to informing and empowering Black men, particularly those aged 18-35, BMV actively works towards increasing their engagement in the democratic process at local, state, and federal levels. For more information, visit

