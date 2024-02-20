Brick Oven Pizza Bus Comes To Jacksonville Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Made from scratch Neapolitan Pizza in our brick oven.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Simonetta's Brick Oven Pizza Bus is a family owned and operated business. They built a unique brick oven inside a 1995 International Bus and converted it into a Pizza Business. Owner Philip Simonetta has brough his 25 years of experiance to the concept. Philip Simonetta also owns Pier 21 Realty, LLC which is a real estate school and brokerage located at the same location!

Simonetta's Brick Oven Pizza Bus looks forward to serving Jacksonville for years to come. They will be offering made from scratch pizzas, home made deserts like tiramisu, cannoli, ambrosia and Italian cookies.

Philip Simonetta will be sharing his family recipes with the community. They will be importing specialty products from Italy for all the pizzas. They will also be using his grandmother's pizza and desert recipes for the cannoli, tiramisu, ambrosia and Italian cookies which have been passed down for generations. This father and son duo are looking forward to introducing Jacksonville to authentic Neapolitan tastes.



Simonetta's Brick Oven Pizza Bus Grand Opening

Saturday, February 24th 2024 at 3pm

2200 Cassat Ave. Jacksonville, Florida 32210

904-927-4992

904-92-PIZZA

(Order Online)

