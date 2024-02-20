Delavie Sciences Aeoniatm Unveils New Product Specifically For Sensitive Skin

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delavie Sciences is excited to announce the expansion of their Space CertifiedTM

skincare line with the AeoniaTM

Gentle Age Defying Serum, available today. This delicate version is uniquely made as a unique formulation of the best-selling Age Defying Serum and is intended for use by those diagnosed with sensitive skin. Still featuring Bacillus Lysate, Delavie Sciences' patented ingredient that specializes in protecting the skin from damaging free radicals and created utilizing Space Certified TechnologyTM, the AeoniaTM

Gentle Age Defying Serum contains no alcohol, no fragrances, and no potentially irritating ingredients. Offering similar benefits to the original AeoniaTM

Age Defying Serum, the new gentle serum has been scientifically and clinically proven to help restore moisture to your skin; improve visible signs of aging, all without causing irritation or redness.

The Aeonia Gentle Age Defying Serum

Before and after using The Aeonia Gentle Age Defying Serum for two weeks

The AeoniaTM

Gentle Age Defying Serum is clinically proven to hydrate the skin while decreasing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The serum also improves elasticity and increases

hyaluronic acid production by up to 100%. Additionally, clinical studies have proven the serum to be beneficial and effective for those with sensitive skin, with 100%* of subjects agreed the serum is gentle enough for their skin type. The proprietary formulation absorbs quickly and easily into the skin^, making the skin appear healthier and more youthful. The serum is lightweight and housed in a white bottle designed with a pre-primed pump that collects the ideal amount to use in one application.



The AeoniaTM

Age Defying skincare line is Delavie Sciences' first skincare line, which was co-founded by Dr. David Sinclair, a distinguished Harvard geneticist with an expertise in longevity. Dr. Sinclair and Delavie president, Dr. Kyle Landry, studied extremophiles, looking for organisms that can prevent and reverse aging.

"We continue to push the boundaries of skin care while ensuring that even those with the most sensitive skin can benefit from our exclusive, patented ingredients. When you bring years of high caliber research and innovation to consumers, you are bound to be disruptive. That is exactly what Delavie Sciences is doing to the industry," says

Landry, PhD. Co-founder and President of Delavie Sciences.

You can purchase the AeoniaTM

Gentle Age Defying Serum on DelavieSciences , for $125 (affiliated on ShareASale ID#135237 and Skimlinks ID#99903).

*Test results based on a 28-day clinical trial performed on 36 subjects ages 35-65.

^100%* of subjects agree it "absorbs quickly and easily into the skin"

About Delavie Sciences

Delavie Sciences harnesses the power of nature to develop skincare that transcends any offering in the current market, giving customers truly one-of-a-kind skincare products. Working with top scientists, research institutions, and world-class universities, Delavie is able to change the lives of customers and the future of their skin. Of life, for life.

Delavie co-founder, David Sinclair, is a distinguished geneticist with an expertise in longevity. David has worked closely with Delavie to produce a cutting-edge and efficacious age defying skincare line.

Utilizing Bacillus Lysate, patented and proprietary Space Certified TechnologyTM, Delavie Sciences went to the final frontier (and back!) to find a solution to combat the visible signs of aging experienced by all skin types.

