HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GLEN ALLEN, Va., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB ) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of $0.11 per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock and will be paid March 15, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2024.



About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a leading designer, marketer, and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars, and hotels. The Company's owned consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, Hamilton Beach Professional®, Weston®, and TrueAir®. The Company's owned commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial®

and Proctor Silex Commercial®. Hamilton Beach Brands licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet®

countertop appliances, CHI®

premium garment care products, CloroxTM True HEPA air purifiers, and Brita HubTM

countertop electric water filtration appliances. Hamilton Beach Brands has exclusive multiyear agreements to design, sell, market, and distribute Bartesian® premium cocktail delivery machines, and specialty appliances to create Numilk®

non-dairy fresh milk on demand. The Company's Hamilton Beach Health subsidiary is focused on expanding the Company's participation in the home medical market. In February 2024, Hamilton Beach Health acquired HealthBeacon, a medical technology firm that specializes in developing connected devices. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit hamiltonbeachbrands.

