Healthcare Providers Call For Universal Platform For Recall And Other Supply Disruption Alerts

- Azura Vascular Care SVP of Strategic Sourcing Mike VintgesMILLBURN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant move to enhance patient safety, a group of leading U.S. healthcare providers, including organizations such as Novant Health, BJC HealthCare, and Munson Healthcare, have united to advocate for a universal platform to manage product recalls and other supply-disruption alerts, NotiSphere announced today. The health systems are also asking other providers to join them.These healthcare leaders argue that“the current manual and fragmented systems compromise efficiency and, most importantly, patient safety.” They say that a universal, centralized communication platform will revolutionize their response to recalls and supply disruptions“by offering a single point of communication for all necessary updates and alerts.”“The effectiveness of this network grows with each new member, leading to greater speed and efficiency that ultimately benefits our patients,” said Mike Vintges, Senior Vice President of Strategic Sourcing, National Cardiovascular Partners & Azura Vascular Care.“Every health system and supplier should be on it.” Vintges stressed the importance of this initiative for patient care.As part of this initiative, these healthcare providers will encourage their suppliers to adopt NotiSphere. This platform enables rapid, efficient, coordinated two-way digital communication, ensuring prompt and effective responses to product recalls and other supply-chain disruptions.“While the need for a robust supply chain is universally acknowledged, many in the industry still rely on outdated methods of communication,” said NotiSphere Founder and CEO Guillermo Ramas.“We built our platform to modernize this process, ensuring that providers receive immediate and accurate information to handle recalls and supply-chain challenges effectively.”Healthcare providers interested in joining this vital network are invited to sign up at their earliest convenience:This story appeared first in Becker's Hospital Review :About NotiSphereNotiSphere offers an innovative digital platform that directly connects medical device suppliers and healthcare organizations, enabling direct communication and management of supply disruptions in real time. NotiSphere's mission is to minimize the impact of healthcare supply chain disruptions due to communication challenges between industry stakeholders. This is accomplished by automating communications, leveraging standards, and designing best practices and processes to promote industry-wide adoption. Learn more at .

