Medical Metrics, Inc. Will Be Demonstrating Spinecamptm At Spine Summit, Feb 21 - 24 (Booth # 230)

HOUSTON, TX, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Medical Metrics Inc. (“MMI” or the“Company”), a global leader in spine image analysis solutions and services, is excited to announce its participation at the upcoming Spine Summit Meeting in Las Vegas, NV, February 21 – February 24, 2024. MMI will be showcasing SpineCAMPTM, the Company's FDA cleared Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) at its booth, #230. SpineCAMP is a fully-automated AI-powered solution that analyzes radiographs (X-ray images) of the spine to generate quantitative metrics and enhanced visualizations that are intended to support and augment clinical decision making. SpineCAMP is designed to seamlessly inject analysis results into imaging workflows within the clinician's image viewing infrastructure. The MMI team will be available to demonstrate SpineCAMP to interested meeting attendees.“The Spine Summit's theme of embracing technology and innovation to improve patient care aligns perfectly with our mission” said N. Shastry Akella, PhD, MMI's President and Chief Operating Officer.“We look forward to demonstrating SpineCAMP to neurosurgeons and researchers, and to discussing how advances in the field of AI could meaningfully augment their use of radiographic imaging in the management of spine disorders”."We are excited to connect with clinical professionals and colleagues from the spinal device industry at the Spine Summit, and to demonstrate our imaging informatics capabilities" said Dennis Farrell, VP Medical Device Commercialization at MMI. "We look forward to sharing how the precision metrics provided by SpineCAMP can aid in objective assessment of spinal instability, alignment, fusion, motion preservation, and implant performance. Initial feedback from early adopting sites has been very positive, and we are thrilled by the reception.”MMI invites all attendees to visit Booth #230 in the exhibit hall to learn more about SpineCAMP, and discover how the Company's solutions offer the potential to reshape the future of spinal image assessment. Key highlights of MMI Spine Summit participation include:.Demonstrations of SpineCAMP; come for a“test drive;”.Exploration of collaborative research opportunities through MMI sponsored Research Grant Program ; and.Opportunities to explore potential strategic and distribution partnershipsSince its founding in 2000, MMI, an ISO 9001:2015 certified medical imaging services and solutions company, has built a strong reputation for high-quality image analyses in support of clinical trials and research. MMI's scientific expertise is a result of supporting over three hundred spine studies, resulting in hundreds of peer-reviewed publications and conference proceedings. More information about MMI can be found by visiting .More information on SpineCAMP may be found on . Additional questions about SpineCAMP or would like to learn more? Please email ....###

