Drunken Fish Aruba Announces New Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Drunken Fish Aruba

Drunken Fish Aruba, Where a Culinary Journey Awaits you in the form of fish-filled cones!

Drunken Fish Aruba, the Promise of Unforgettable Moments

At Drunken Fish Aruba, Enjoy Happy Vibes and Signature Cocktails.

Drunken Fish Aruba, one of the leading fresh fish restaurants in Aruba, is excited to announce that its management has changed.

- W.HallORANJESTAD, ARUBA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Drunken Fish Aruba, one of the leading restaurants in Aruba, is excited to announce that it has changed management. The new management team brings a wealth and variety of experience and a fresh perspective to the renowned establishment.Master Chef Ricardo Niels, well-known for the top-rated restaurant Bogarts Aruba , brings over twenty years of experience in international Michelin-starred restaurants to Drunken Fish Aruba . The Master Chef and new management state that Drunken Fish Aruba will continue to offer signature dishes made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients, plus customers can also look forward to some exciting changes and improvements.The new management team is committed to elevating the customer experience by introducing new menu items, enhancing customer service, and creating a welcoming ambiance. With a prime location on the beautiful island of Aruba, Drunken Fish is already establishing itself as a top-rated restaurant among tourists and locals.Drunken Fish Aruba New Management Looks To The Future"We are thrilled to take over the reins at Drunken Fish Aruba," said Master Chef Ricardo Niels, leader of the new management team. "We aim to build upon its strong reputation and take it to even greater heights. We want our customers to leave with not just satisfied taste buds but also with fond memories of their time at our restaurant."Drunken Fish Aruba, located in the bustling heart of the Palm Beach strip, is a very convenient location and offers stunning sunset views from the terrace. Master Chef Ricardo Niels has already put his own unique twist on the freshest catches from the sea by serving them in delightful cones.Drunken Fish Aruba New Management Focused On Custom ExperienceWhile the Drunken Fish Aruba menu offers traditional full dinner plates such as fried whole grouper and red snapper, many recent reviews rave about the seafood cones and drink specials. And this is precisely what the new management team was hoping for.Customers love the seafood cones that offer a diverse selection. The fish fingers and fillets, such as Red Snapper and Grouper, can be ordered crispy or crunchy or, as in the case of the Mahi Mahi, lightly marinated and then grilled to perfection. Shredded coconut can be added to the already perfect Beer Batter, making your selection of shrimp even crispier. The restaurant also offers more than half a dozen sauces and several variations of handcrafted gourmet fries.The new management team is laser-focused on creating the best experience for its guests, including happy vacation vibes. Beyond the great food offerings, the new management team has also introduced an extensive drink menu, happy hour offerings, and fun-filled nights hosted by DJs.The lively atmosphere and the exciting drink menu have heightened the experience and made the location one of the top dining spots in Aruba. Popular cocktail choices include flavored slushes and signature cocktails, including the Blue Aruban Sky and Smoke Spice Negroni.The new management team led by Master Chef Ricardo Niels is already receiving rave reviews for the successful relaunch of this favored hotspot, Drunken Fish Aruba.Location: J.E Irausquin Blvd 370, Oranjestad, ArubaT. (+297) 280-7710E....

W

Drunken Fish Aruba

+297 280 7710

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram