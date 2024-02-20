VRIZE Announces Strategic Expansion With Product Engineering Center For Point-Of-Sale Software In Johannesburg, ZA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VRIZE, a leading provider of digital engineering solutions, is pleased to announce its expansion into Johannesburg, South Africa. This significant move represents a pivotal step forward in VRIZE's mission to drive digital transformation globally.With a commitment to engineering frictionless solutions that elevate businesses' Digital Quotient, VRIZE has established itself as a prominent player in the industry. With a portfolio featuring over 35 satisfied clients and backed by a determined team of 450+ talented professionals, VRIZE's expansion into Johannesburg marks a new chapter in the company's growth trajectory."The new Johannesburg center is positioned to leverage VRIZE's expertise in Retail business specially the areas of customer experience, data analytics, artificial intelligence, supply chain transformation and quality engineering. By integrating these services, VRIZE aims to provide comprehensive solutions that cater to store tech around Point of Sales systems like GK Omni, PAR Brink, Tonic etc." stated Babuji Abraham, CTO of VRIZE.The center aims to grow product development, research, and customer service excellence, mirroring VRIZE's commitment to enhancing operational efficiencies, and delivering exceptional value to customers globally. Through this expansion, VRIZE not only aims to contribute to the local economy but also to tap into the rich pool of talent in the region.Operations at the new facility started in February, 2024, and VRIZE is excited about the opportunity that lies ahead to support Johannesburg's thriving and dynamic tech community. By establishing a presence in Johannesburg, VRIZE is poised to accelerate its growth trajectory and drive impactful change in the digital landscape.About VRIZEFounded in 2020 by a passionate team of digital engineering experts, VRIZE has grown to a company of more than 450+ employees. The team is an aggregation of experienced professionals who strive for outstanding results. With a mission to create a frictionless digital engineering experience for its clients, the company offers a variety of services including platform engineering, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence.Currently, VRIZE has client partnerships across the US, Canada, Europe, and India with operational delivery centers in Dallas, Toronto, Belgrade, Bengaluru (Bangalore), Trivandrum and Raipur with more European offices coming soon. For more information about VRIZE and its innovative solutions, please visit:

