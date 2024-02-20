Nominate A Female Non-Profit Leader For Their Chance To Be A L'oréal Paris Women Of Worth Honoree

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In its 19th year, the philanthropic program will grant this year's class of honorees $25,000 each to help advance their charitable causes

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Know a

changemaker going above and beyond to make a difference in your community? L'Oréal Paris USA is calling on women across the nation to nominate a trail-blazing female non-profit leader for a chance to be one of 10 honorees inducted into this year's Women of Worth class, each of whom will receive funding, mentorship and a national platform to share their stories and grow their grassroot organizations.

Since its inception nearly 20 years ago, L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth has recognized and supported 180 women and their philanthropic efforts where most have gone on to impact legislation and change the lives of countless people. From addressing food insecurity and supporting youth mental health to fighting climate change and more, past honorees have created meaningful change both on a national and global scale.

Now through March 8, International Women's Day, consumers are invited to nominate a deserving woman for their chance to be named one of the 2024 honorees, receiving $25,000 grant through L'Oréal Paris' intermediary grant maker, GlobalGiving for their cause, an opportunity to build a network that amplifies their causes to make an even greater impact on the lives of others and more. Also, in partnership with GlobalGiving, the brand established the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Fund, which encouraged donations benefitting all 10 of last year's honorees.

to learn more and donate to past honorees' causes.

"For 19 years, L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth has championed female non-profit leaders who are addressing some of our nation's most pressing issues," said Ali Goldstein, L'Oréal Paris USA President. "I am continually inspired by their ability to tap into their own self-worth to create positive change in their communities."

Honorees will also join an esteemed, active alumni network of 180 changemakers who are all part of the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth family. Each year, an honoree from the alumni network who demonstrates an extraordinary impact on her cause in the years since being recognized also has the chance to win the Karen T. Fondu Impact Award with a grant of $10,000, which was created in honor of L'Oréal Paris past President and Chairman of Women of Worth, Karen T. Fondu. This year, it was awarded to Theresa Flores of The SOAP Project . Since being a Women of Worth honoree in 2017, Theresa has gone on to double her SOAP chapters across the U.S., trained over 10,000 individuals at their awareness events and assisted in getting the Backpage bill passed.

To nominate someone or to learn more about L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth, visit .

About L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth

For the last 19 years, L'Oréal Paris' signature philanthropic program, Women of Worth has brought to life the brand's iconic tagline, "Because You're Worth It," by championing women whose unwavering resilience, bravery and courage show the power of owning one's worth.

Each year, ten founders and leaders of grassroot non-profits are recognized for their work across a breadth of charitable causes to receive charitable funding, mentorship through the L'Oréal Paris network to build their organizations and a national platform to share their story.

About L'Oréal Paris USA

The L'Oréal Paris division of L'Oréal USA, Inc. is a total beauty care brand dedicated to empowering women by offering luxurious and innovative products and services available in the mass market. The brand's signature tagline, "Because I'm Worth It," was born in the United States in 1973 to celebrate the beauty and intrinsic self-worth of

women, and for more than 100 years, L'Oréal Paris has been providing women around the world with products in four major beauty categories: hair color, haircare, skincare and cosmetics. With L'Oréal's invention of hair color in 1909, the brand continues to serve as a leading innovator of hair products across color, care, and styling with brands such as Superior Preference, Féria, Colorista, Elvive, the Ever Collection, and Elnett Satin Hairspray. L'Oréal Paris provides scientifically-advanced skincare products that are tested to address individual skin concerns through its renowned brands Revitalift, Pure-Sugar, Pure-Clay, Age Perfect, and Sublime Bronze. L'Oréal Paris' iconic cosmetics include best-seller Voluminous Lash Paradise, as well as the Infallible, True Match, Colour Riche, Voluminous, and Visible Lift collections.

LOrealParisUSA

or follow on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and Pinterest.

