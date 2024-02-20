Stagwell (STGW) To Present At The 2024 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Stagwell
(NASDAQ: STGW ), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced Chairman and CEO Mark Penn will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 5, 2024, at 8:45 a.m. PT. Penn will also be available for 1x1 meetings with investors.
Visit this
page to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell. Reach out to [email protected] with questions.
