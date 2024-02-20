Centerspace Announces Financial And Operating Results For The Year Ended December 31, 2023, Provides 2024 Financial Outlook And Dividend Increase

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR ) announced today its financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2023. The tables below show Net Income (Loss), Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per diluted share basis, for the year ended December

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, Per Share

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income (loss) per share - diluted

$









(0.65)

$









(0.24)

$









2.32

$









(1.35) FFO - diluted(1)

1.11

1.16

4.27

4.32 Core FFO - diluted(1)

1.22

1.17

4.78

4.43





Year-Over-Year

Comparison

Sequential Comparison

YTD Comparison Same-Store Results

4Q23 vs 4Q22

4Q23 vs. 3Q23

CY23 vs. CY22 Revenues

3.9

%

0.5

%

7.2

% Expenses

(1.2)

%

(3.6)

%

4.6

% Net Operating Income ("NOI")(1)

7.6

%

3.4

%

9.0

%





Three months ended

Twelve months ended Same-Store Results

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Weighted Average Occupancy

94.8

%

94.7

%

94.8

%

94.9

%

94.6

%





(1) NOI, Funds from Operations, and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data below.

Highlights for the Year Ended December 31, 2023



Net Income was $2.32 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to Net Loss of $1.35 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2022;

Core FFO(1) increased to $4.78 or 7.9% per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $4.43 for the year ended December 31, 2022;

Operating income increased to $84.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to $13.9 million for the prior year;

Same-store year-over-year NOI(1) grew to 9.0% driven by same-store revenue growth of 7.2%;

Continued to grow Colorado portfolio through acquisition of an apartment community in Loveland, Colorado consisting of 303 homes for an aggregate purchase price of $94.5 million;

Thirteen communities in Minnesota, Nebraska, and North Dakota were sold for an aggregate sales price of $226.8 million. The sale included four communities in the St. Cloud market comprising 692 homes, two communities in the Omaha-Lincoln market comprising 498 homes, three communities in the Minneapolis-St. Paul market comprising 377 homes, and four communities in the Minot market comprising 712 homes and related commercial space. 216,000 common shares repurchased for total consideration of $11.5 million and an average of $53.44 per share.

Balance Sheet

At December

31, 2023, Centerspace had $234.6 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, including $226.0 million available on its lines of credit.

Subsequent Events

Subsequent to December

31, 2023, Centerspace entered into definitive purchase and sale agreements for two communities with expected gross proceeds of $18.9

million. The Company believes the sales will close in the first quarter. The closing of pending transactions is subject to certain conditions and restrictions; therefore, there can be no assurance that the transactions will be consummated or that the final terms will not differ in material respects.

Subsequent to December

31, 2023, Centerspace repurchased 87,722 common shares for total consideration of $4.7 million and an average price of $53.62 per share.

Dividend Distributions

Centerspace's Board of Trustees announced a quarterly distribution of $0.75 per share/unit, payable on April 8, 2024, to common shareholders and unitholders of record at the close of business on March 28, 2024. The announced distribution represents a $0.02 increase over the prior distribution.

The Board of Trustees also declared a distribution of $0.4140625 per share on the 6.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: CSR PRC), payable on March 28, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2024. Series C preferred share distributions are cumulative and payable quarterly in arrears at an annual rate of $1.65625 per share.



2024 Financial Outlook

Centerspace is providing the following guidance for its 2024 performance.

2024 Financial Outlook





Range for 2024

2023 Actual

Low

High Net income (loss) per Share - diluted $







2.32

$





(1.31)

$





(0.99) FFO per Share - diluted $







4.27

$







4.54

$







4.80 Core FFO per Share - diluted $







4.78

$







4.68

$







4.92

Additional assumptions:



Same-store capital expenditures of $1,075 per home to $1,150 per home

Value-add expenditures of $25.0 million to $27.0 million Proceeds from potential dispositions of $18.8 million to $19.0 million

FFO and Core FFO are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please refer to "2024 Financial Outlook" in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data below.

Earnings Call

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the year ended December

31, 2023, is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of December

31, 2023, Centerspace owned 72 apartment communities consisting of 13,088 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. In 2022, Centerspace was named the National Apartment Association's Leading Organization in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.. For more information, please visit .



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not discuss historical fact, but instead include statements related to expectations, projections, intentions or other items related to the future. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "will," "assumes," "may," "projects," "outlook," "future," and variations of such words and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact should be deemed forward-looking statements. As a result, reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the Company's control and could differ materially from actual results and performance. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in filings with the SEC, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, in quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other reports the Company files with the SEC from time to time. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

