OAK VIEW GROUP ACQUIRES STADIUM CLUB DIVISION FROM INVITED

DENVER, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Marking another strategic addition to the company's premium experience platform, Oak View Group (OVG), the global leader in live experience venue development, venue management, premium hospitality and 360 venue solutions, today announced the acquisition of the Stadium Club division from Invited , the leading owner-operator of private golf, country and city clubs in North America.

As part of the transaction, Oak View Group will own and operate Stadium Club properties at prestigious universities across the country and provide high-end premium experiences and curated member offerings. Management teams and employees will remain in their current roles at all clubs. In addition, Oak View Group and Invited have entered a long-term strategic partnership focused on enhanced membership benefits and uniquely curated experiences for both Invited and OVG club members.

Oak View Group has announced the acquisition of the Stadium Club division from Invited.

Stadium Club properties include:



Arizona Sands Club (Arizona Stadium - University of Arizona)

Baylor Club (McLane Stadium - Baylor University)

Ken Garff University Club (Rice-Eccles Stadium - University of Utah)

The Texas Tech Club (Jones AT&T Stadium - Texas Tech University)

University Club of Virginia Tech (Lane Stadium - Virginia Tech) The Carolina Club (George Watts Hill Alumni Center - University of North Carolina)

"We are committed to advancing the expectation of a premium experience in venues across the world, and we look forward to welcoming Stadium Clubs and their members into the Oak View Group family," said Chris Granger, President, OVG360 . "We are excited to develop and grow the Stadium Clubs with unique experiences, gracious hospitality and imaginative offerings gleaned from our extensive experience of our own venues and that of our roster of stadiums, arenas, theatres, convention centers and more worldwide. We also look forward to working with our partners at Invited on creating the ultimate membership experience platform for all those in the Invited and OVG families."

"Invited's University Stadium Club division has been a source of great pride for the company and through the years we've cherished the opportunity to provide an exceptional experience for our members, their families and friends. After many discussions and to ensure a strong and viable future, we've decided to sell the stadium club line of business to Oak View Group. Together, we will ensure a seamless transition and Invited will stay involved by partnering on offerings in the future," said Invited CEO David Pillsbury .

This strategic move expands Oak View Group's sports venues and commitment to transforming the culinary experience within premium hospitality and live experiences. Last year, Oak View Group acquired Rhubarb Hospitality Collection , an international luxury catering and hospitality provider and partnered with Wally's Wine & Spirits entrepreneur and wine expert Christian Navarro

to curate the gourmet food and beverage experience at OVG venues and launch navarroswine with other expansion plans to be announced soon.

The acquisition comes at a time when the entertainment landscape is evolving and Oak View Group remains at the forefront, setting new standards for excellence. Stadium Clubs, known for their premium amenities and exclusive offerings, provides members with game-day experiences along with serving as a premier business and social club and gathering space for the Universities and surrounding community throughout the year. Club members will enjoy increased benefits and access to Oak View Group venue events.

About Oak View Group (OVG)

Oak View Group (OVG) is a global sports and entertainment company founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015. OVG's mission is to be a positive disruption to business as usual in the sports, live entertainment, and hospitality industries. OVG is world-renowned as the leading full-service live entertainment and hospitality group, with 10 major new arenas either open or under development including: Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center; UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY; Moody Center in Austin, TX; Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs, CA; and CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD; as well as arena development projects for Co-op Live in Manchester, UK;

Anhembi Arena in São Paulo, Brazil; FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, ON; a New Arena and entertainment district in Las Vegas, NV; and a New Arena in Cardiff, Wales. OVG360 is a full-service venue management, hospitality solutions, and venue services company servicing more than 400 arenas, stadiums, performing arts centers, culture institutions, and convention centers world-wide. More information at

OakViewGroup , and follow OVG on

Facebook ,

Instagram ,

X , and

LinkedIn .



About Invited

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based Invited has operated with the central purpose of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, and city clubs in North America, Invited is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions, and memorable moments for its nearly 400,000 members. With approximately 20,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of 170 owned golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, and stadium clubs in 28 states, Invited creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, workspaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis and pickleball facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers, and robust programming.

Marquee Invited properties include Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (Houston, Texas); and The Metropolitan Club (Chicago, Illinois).