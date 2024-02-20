Global X Etfs Appoints ETF And Financial Services Veteran Ryan O'connor As Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Former Goldman Sachs Asset Management's Global Head of ETF Product becomes CEO of Global X

ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the appointment of Ryan O'Connor as its Chief Executive Officer effective as of April 8, 2024 .



O'Connor will be responsible for driving the firm's strategy, reinvigorating its product suite, and leading Global X's talented, performance-driven team into a new, growth-focused era for the company.

Since launching in 2009, and the subsequent acquisition by Mirae Asset in 2018, Global X has established its expertise in thematic investing and alternative income strategies, while expanding its diverse product line-up to feature more than 80 ETFs across several families, including Thematic Growth, Income, Risk Management, International Access and Commodities. Over the past several years, Global X has experienced a rapid ascent as a rising star in the ETF industry, with USD 43 Billion in assets under management (AUM) as of February 2024 – representing a more than four-fold increase since 2018.i

Hyeon-Joo Park, Founder and Global Strategy Officer of Mirae Asset Financial Group commented: "Mirae Asset continues to view Global X as an innovator and a critical part of its growth and success. It's our desire to take Global X from a rising star to a clear-cut leader in the ETF industry. Over the past few months, we've kicked off a journey to strategically reposition the firm in order to jumpstart momentum and accelerate the business. By doing so, Global X has renewed agility, a re-focus on its core competencies and a clear emphasis on its client base. Now is the right time to bring in new leadership. Ryan has a notable track record of driving growth across the ETF value chain for the world's largest asset managers. He is eager to bring his ETF industry experience and strategic, growth-oriented mindset to Global X, and we are excited to have him on board to help take the business to its next level."

About Ryan O'Connor

Prior to joining Global X, O'Connor held the position of Global Head of ETF Product at Goldman Sachs Asset Management where he was responsible for leading all aspects of its ETF product platform with direct management responsibility for a team of tenured product professionals. He was originally hired by Goldman Sachs Asset Management to build its US fund strategist model portfolio business.

O'Connor also previously spent over a decade at State Street Global Advisors where he led a diverse cohort of product and capital markets teams for the SPDR ETF franchise.

O'Connor received an MBA from Cornell University, S.C. Johnson College of Business, and he received a BA in Economics and Psychology from Bates College. He volunteers with The American Red Cross and has participated in several training and professional development programs, including Executive IQ by Money Management Institute.

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than 15 years, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features a wide range of ETF strategies and over $40 billion in assets under management.i While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Risk Management funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at

.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $550 billion in assets under management worldwide Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $110bn in assets under management

